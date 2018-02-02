BANGKOK: A Japanese yakuza gangster arrested after lying low in Thailand for 12 years was extradited to stand trial in his home country yesterday (Feb 1).

Friday 2 February 2018, 12:50PM

Shirai Shigeharu, 72, a former leader of a branch of the Yamaguchi-gumi yakuza syndicate, is taken to Suvarnabhumi airport for extradition to Japan yesterday night (Feb 1). Photo: Sutthiwit Chayutworakan

Shirai Shigeharu, 72, a former leader of a branch of the Yamaguchi-gumi yakuza syndicate, was handed over to Japanese authorities at Suvarnabhumi airport at 9pm.

The extradition was overseen by deputy national police chief Wirachai Songmetta, amid tight security at the airport.

Col Keisuke Hosaka, first secretary and police attaché at the Japanese embassy, also gave reports on yakuza syndicate operation in Thailand to Gen Wirachai.

On arrival in Japan, Shigeharu was to be questioned and then handed over to prosecutors for arraignment and trial.

He was arrested in tambon Tha Hin in Lopburi province’s Muang district on Jan 10.

The wanted gangster faces a charge of colluding with other members of the gang to kill a rival yakuza leader in 2003. He has been hiding in Thailand since 2005.

Shigeharu admitted to Thai police that he is a former leader of a branch of the Yamaguchi-gumi yakuza ring. He denied involvement in the murder.

