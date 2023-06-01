Pro Property Partners
333 at the beach Pro Property Partners British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Former VP Pence to announce White House bid

Former VP Pence to announce White House bid

WASHINGTON D.C.: Former vice president Mike Pence plans to announce his 2024 White House candidacy next week, challenging Donald Trump for the Republican nomination, US media reported yesterday (May 31).

politics
By AFP

Thursday 1 June 2023, 11:03AM

Former US Vice President Mike Pence speaks at a campus lecture hosted by Young Americans for Freedom at the University of Virginia in Charlottesville, Virginia, on Apr 12, 2022. Photo: AFP

Former US Vice President Mike Pence speaks at a campus lecture hosted by Young Americans for Freedom at the University of Virginia in Charlottesville, Virginia, on Apr 12, 2022. Photo: AFP

The 63-year-old Pence will launch his presidential campaign on June 7 with a speech in Iowa, the midwestern state that traditionally kicks off the primary season, NBC News and other outlets said.

The 76-year-old Trump announced in November that he was making a third bid for the White House and is the clear frontrunner in an increasingly crowded field seeking the Republican presidential nomination.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, 44, jumped into the contest last week and another high-profile Republican, former New Jersey governor Chris Christie, 60, is expected to join the race next week.

Nikki Haley, 51, a former governor of South Carolina and Trump’s first ambassador to the United Nations, is also seeking to become the Republican standard-bearer, along with South Carolina Senator Tim Scott, who is vying to become the first Black Republican presidential nominee.

DeSantis, long viewed as the most formidable challenger to twice-impeached Trump, has distanced himself from his erstwhile mentor while doubling down on Trump’s populist “America First” agenda.

Christie was a former close associate of Trump but has been sharply critical of the former president over the January 2021 assault on the US Capitol and his refusal to concede the 2020 election to Democrat Joe Biden.

The 80-year-old Biden announced in April that he would seek reelection and is expected to be the Democratic nominee in 2024.

Pence, an evangelical Christian and ardent opponent of abortion, has been crisscrossing the country in recent months, speaking in many of the states seen as the most consequential in the Republican nomination race.

After years of unwavering loyalty, the former vice president has been at loggerheads with Trump since refusing to go along with his efforts to overturn the 2020 election results and remain in power.

Laguna Phuket 2023

In remarks at the annual Gridiron Dinner in Washington in March, Pence, a staunch conservative from Indiana, said that history would hold Trump “accountable” for his role in the Capitol riot.

Trump was wrong’

“President Trump was wrong,” Pence said. “I had no right to overturn the election. And his reckless words endangered my family and everyone at the Capitol that day.”

In April, Pence testified in the federal investigation examining Trump’s role in the assault on the Capitol, one of a number of legal cases facing the former president.

In March, Trump became the first US president indicted on criminal charges, in a case involving making hush money payments to a porn star, and a special counsel is currently investigating a cache of classified documents stashed at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home.

Trump is also under investigation in Georgia for election interference, and a New York jury found him liable in May of sexually abusing a prominent journalist three decades ago and defaming her.

Despite his myriad legal troubles, Trump enjoys a solid lead in early polls for the Republican nomination and a crowded field could potentially benefit his candidacy in the presidential primaries.

DeSantis, the Florida governor, is currently the only other Republican candidate with double-digit support in the early polls.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Airport taxi driver slams into tree, Phuket nightclub raids, Pita shares case continues || June 1
More than 1,000 foreigners in Phuket caught for visa overstay
Council gives nod to cull top brass
Nightclubs in Kathu raided for late trading
Myanmar man drowns in Layan
Aussie fined for road rage incident
Pita case could force new poll
Marine officials not worried yet as speedboat driver ‘disappears’
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Alleged hitman’s trial, Phuket MP-elect moves to end teachers hitting students || May 31
Airport taxi driver faces reckless driving charge after slamming into tree
Dupre not to stand trial in Phuket, police chief confirms
Aussie arrested over road-rage incident
Somchart moves to end teachers hitting students
HM King, Queen to join official ceremonies during Phuket visit
Media censorship concerns for Pita after BBC profile blocked

 

Phuket community
Council gives nod to cull top brass

Why wait 4 years? The US has US. 482k active personnel with 650 generals/admirals. And, they actual...(Read More)

Pita case could force new poll

just look at the picture, past and future one in front of the other.. a total brain washed old dude ...(Read More)

More than 1,000 foreigners in Phuket caught for visa overstay

Seems like a lot of effort for very few results. 1050 caught. No, 391 bad location. No, 331 had r...(Read More)

More than 1,000 foreigners in Phuket caught for visa overstay

wow 109 dead? ' really??"? and they still count?? ....WTF...TIT really...LOL ...(Read More)

Aussie fined for road rage incident

No mention of a yellow card ? Perhaps there were mitigating circumstances :-) ...(Read More)

Marine officials not worried yet as speedboat driver ‘disappears’

His disappearance avoids an embarrassing court case in full media glare - this will now quietly go a...(Read More)

Dupre not to stand trial in Phuket, police chief confirms

Ah JohnC, you reckon do you? You have some inside information, do you? Or are you just making stuff ...(Read More)

Pita case could force new poll

@Fascinated exactly and will another coup be in the cards??...(Read More)

Pita case could force new poll

The Dinosaurs are desperate and quaking in their boots that their Ivory tower will come crashing dow...(Read More)

Pita case could force new poll

Dark forces present 'Government' are working silent but sure to get rid of election outcome....(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Phuket Property
SALA
BahtSold
Open Kitchen Laguna
Thai Residential
Blue Tree Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Pro Property Partners
Brightview Center
The Pavilions Phuket

 