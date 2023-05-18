Pol Maj Gen Montri Theskhan, the Crime Suppression Division commander, said the man was arrested by CSD police at Suvarnabhumi airport on Tuesday night (May 16). His name was not released, reports the Bangkok Post.
He said while the man was working as a clerk at the Thai embassy in Beijing under a temporary employment contract, nine Chinese students intending to travel to Thailand to study at Dhurakij Pundit University applied for non-immigrant visas.
The man instead issued them tourist visas and kept the difference in payment for himself. A non-immigrant visa costs more than a tourist visa.
The Foreign Ministry investigated the matter before filing a complaint with the CSD. A court warrant was subsequently issued for his arrest.
He was charged with forging official international travel documents. He denied the charge.
