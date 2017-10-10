The Phuket News
The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Phuket News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Former Phuket land officials jailed for illegal land titles

PHUKET: The Department of Special Investigation (DSI) yesterday announced that three former Phuket Land Office officials have been sentenced to prison for their part in illegally issuing a land document that was later sold on for B330 million.

land, property, construction, crime, police,

The Phuket News

Tuesday 10 October 2017, 12:59PM

The Central Criminal Court for Corruption and Misconduct Cases handed down the jail sentences for the corrupt Phuket land officials yesterday (Oct 9). Photo: Post Today
The Central Criminal Court for Corruption and Misconduct Cases handed down the jail sentences for the corrupt Phuket land officials yesterday (Oct 9). Photo: Post Today

The fourth official also involved in the issuing of the land document was named as former Phuket Land Office chief Tawatchai Anukul, who was found hanged in a cell at the DSI headquarters in Bangkok in August last year, reported Post Today. (See story here.)

Speaking to media yesterday (Oct 9), DSI Deputy Chief Lt Col Prawut Wongsrinil said, “The Central Criminal Court for Corruption and Misconduct Cases (CCCM) has now delivered their judgement on the illegal issuing of a land document for a six-rai plot of land connected to Laypang Beach in Moo 4 Cherng Talay.

“The owner of the land and officials were all found guilty of being involved in illegally issuing land title deed No.21047 which was later sold on to another person for B330mn,” he said.

Col Prawut explained, “This is a special case for the DSI as four government officials were accused of illegal action. Those four were former Cherng Talay Kamnan (Tambon Chief) Sommit Seubsin, former Phuket Land Office surveyor Narong Aunseam, former Phuket Land Office Chief Surveyor Yuhard Pattanasuree and former Phuket Land Office chief Tawatchai Anukul.

“All four of these officials were proven to have signed their name on the illegal land title deed.

C and C Marine

“The other person involved in this case was the person who was issued the original illegal land document, Suppakorn Daechopanang. He and the Land Office officials faced legal action for land encroachment and laundering,” Col Prawut said.

In sentencing, the judge handed down a sentence of five years imprisonment for Narong, three years and four months imprisonment for Sommit, and four years imprisonment for Yuhard, which was reduced to two years due to his confession.

The court also ordered that the land title deed, a Chanote, be revoked as evidence presented in court proved that the SorKor 1 land document presented to obtain the Chanote in fact related to another plot of land.

That other plot of land, which is connected to the land in question, was also illegal as it is home to the Layan Forest Protection Unit of the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation (DNP).

The land is about a seven rai plot which would have a value of over B500mn.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Phuket enjoys 50,000-tourist boost during Golden Week

This is good news! And, by law, it would put a minimum of β2.5 million into the lifeguard funding. That, along with September revenues, should be m...(Read More)

Phuket civilian beach rescues continue as officials fail to turn up for duty

The only REAL message it sends to the tourists in the world wich the TAT lured to Thailand with their phantastic idea of SUMMER SEASON instead of OFF...(Read More)

‘No more dumping in my klong,’ says Chalong Mayor

install hidden cameras. And a fine of 2000 thb only? That is a joke! A fine of 10,000 thb is more realistic for trying to stop the lousy dump pract...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Getting the Phuket lifeguard crisis dead wrong

Let the municipalities take over? You've got to be kidding. Before the Phuket Lifeguard Service, standards at beaches varied. It wasn't unusua...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Getting the Phuket lifeguard crisis dead wrong

Fair and well written opinion! Clearly this person knows what he is writing about!...(Read More)

No matched DNA results in Yingluck’s escape

And the point of knowing the car she used to escape the country is???? Spend more effort finding her!...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Getting the Phuket lifeguard crisis dead wrong

Perhaps the Government should create a Beach Rescue Department under or with the Tourist Police: this department could also run the beach chair rentin...(Read More)

Phuket civilian beach rescues continue as officials fail to turn up for duty

Well, here is something for Thai officials/authorities: It is never to late to start working or searching for responsibilities. There is a Buddhist ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Getting the Phuket lifeguard crisis dead wrong

Not sure about all that as the ones I've come across on many Phuket beaches appear lazy, uninterested and even doubling as rental thugs, wouldn...(Read More)

Cops target Phuket in mafia blitz

The Immigration Bureau's new Advanced Passenger Processing System shows how far behind Thailand is. Everything the Commander outlines is common se...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
World Entertainment
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.