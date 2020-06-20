Former hotel employee dies after motorbike slams power pole at high speed

PHUKET: A 55-year-old man died after the motorbike he was riding struck a power pole at high speed on Thepkrasattri Rd in Thalang last night (June 19). The man’s family told police that the man was likely riding his motorbike to relieve high stress he was suffering from unemployment. He was previously a hotel employee.

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Saturday 20 June 2020, 12:53PM

The remains of the motorbike found some distance down the road. Photo: Kusoldharm Phuket Foundation

Maj Wuttichai Kaewthong of the Thalang Police was informed of the accident, on Thepkrasattri Rd northbound, opposite the Krung Thai Bank branch in Moo 1, Thepkrasattri, at about 10pm.

Maj Wuttichai and fellow officers, along with a medical team from Thalang Hospital and Kusoldharm Foundation rescue workers arrived at the scene to find the body of Wirat Mahaaud, 55, some 20 metres from the impact point.

His motorbike, a Honda CBR 400RR, was an estimated 100m away.

A witness to the accident told police that Wirat was riding at high speed when he lost control of the motorbike and struck the power pole, located beside a 7-Eleven store.

Wirat’s body was some 20 metres from the point of impact. The motorbike, with very heavy damage, was much further down the road.

“It is estimated that he was riding at about 140km/h when he struck the power pole,” Maj Wuttichai said, noting that the accident occurred on a straight section of road.

No other people were injured in the accident, Maj Wuttichai confirmed.

“But a stand set up at a fruit shop where the accident happened suffered some damage,” he noted.

“Relatives knew that Mr Wirat had previously worked as a hotel employee before losing his job, which caused him a lot of stress. They said that may have resulted in Mr Wirat wanting to release stress by driving at high speed,” Maj Wuttichai said.

Mr Wirat’s body was taken to Thalang Hospital, and his relatives are now making funeral arrangements, Maj Wuttichai concluded.