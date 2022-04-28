tengoku
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Former boxer caught for stealing bag off Briton in Krabi

Former boxer caught for stealing bag off Briton in Krabi

KRABI: A former popular boxer has been arrested for allegedly stealing a British tourist’s bag at Ao Nang beach last week.

crimetourism
By Bangkok Post

Thursday 28 April 2022, 11:30AM

A tourist tries to retrieve his bag from a thief who is fleeing on a motorcycle at Ao Nang Beach in Krabi in the early hours of Apr 24. The thief, who turned out to be a former boxer, is caught. Screenshot: Krabi TV Online / Bangkok Post

A tourist tries to retrieve his bag from a thief who is fleeing on a motorcycle at Ao Nang Beach in Krabi in the early hours of Apr 24. The thief, who turned out to be a former boxer, is caught. Screenshot: Krabi TV Online / Bangkok Post

Police apprehended Suwit “Fai” Phuengsom, 31, of Krabi’s Koh Lanta district, at a house in Muang district yesterday (Apr 27) on charges of theft and carrying a knife in public, reports the Bangkok Post.

The arrest followed a complaint by British tourist Fraser William, 23, that he left his bag on the beach as he and his friend went for a swim around 2:50am last Sunday (Apr 24).

He later saw a middle-aged man took his bag and was about to flee on a motorcycle. The tourist ran to the man and tried to push the bike, but the thief managed to escape.

The bag contained B5,000 in cash, credit cards and a key to the tourist’s hotel room, according to Krabi police.

Subscribe to The Phuket News

Police inspected the scene and examined security camera footage to gather evidence. After the suspect was identified, police on Tuesday sought approval from the Krabi provincial court to arrest Mr Suwit. He was hiding in a house in Muang district.

A search of the house found clothes Mr Suwit wore, and the bike used during the robbery. The suspect sustained bruises on his right knee after a brief fight with the tourist.

The suspect admitted to police that he was the person who stole the bag at Ao Nang beach. He was taken to Ao Nang police station for legal action, Thai media reported.

Pol Col Somsak Thongkliang, investigation chief of Krabi police office, said Mr Suwit was a former well-known boxer known as “Den Saenchai’’.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket road accident blackspots identified
Cost to build homes up 5.3%
NSC Chief inspects Phuket airport for May 1 readiness
Phuket marks 79 new COVID cases, no deaths
Thailand Pass, ATK tests may be scrapped if COVID slows: Anutin
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Thailand entry measures to start may 1st, Rush for weed licences || April 27
Phuket officials give electric scooters a test ride
Power outage to affect Patong
Phuket officials prepare for ‘endemic’ COVID-19
CAAT confirms Thailand entry measures by airline from May 1
Fears of Ukraine war expanding after Moldova blasts
Democrat Party reshuffle urged
Plug pulled on diesel cap
Phuket marks 81 new COVID cases, no deaths
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Supporters rally over Patong Bay Hill Hotel 15-day closure || April 26

 

Phuket community
Phuket officials give electric scooters a test ride

To be fair, counties all over the world are struggling to decide what laws to apply to these things....(Read More)

Phuket officials give electric scooters a test ride

Flip-flop, flip-flop flip-flop. That company's scooters never disappeared from the streets of Ph...(Read More)

NSC Chief inspects Phuket airport for May 1 readiness

Pointless PR. The changes on May 1st are totally insignificant and will not affect international arr...(Read More)

Phuket officials give electric scooters a test ride

So where were the Patong tourists using these dangerous conveyances banned from public usage, and wh...(Read More)

NSC Chief inspects Phuket airport for May 1 readiness

Gen Supot checks the readiness of Phuket Airport for the large number of tourists to arrive. With le...(Read More)

Democrat Party reshuffle urged

The whole political system in this country desperately needs a reshuffle as do the laws which still ...(Read More)

Phuket officials give electric scooters a test ride

Yet the most dangerous vehicle on Thailand's roads is used by thousands daily across the country...(Read More)

Phuket officials give electric scooters a test ride

There is a lot money to earn by RTP if they do their job according the here mentioned law. How many ...(Read More)

Koh Phangan plugs sustainable tourism

'Fun' is a subjective definition of which- IMO puking, pissing, crapping and polluting are ...(Read More)

Phuket officials give electric scooters a test ride

Well if be funny to se how many of this officials people going to hospital the next 10 months, whit ...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Art-Tec Design
QSI International School Phuket
CBRE Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
Phuket Property
PaintFX
Sinea Phuket
Thai Residential
EPL predictions
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Devas Lounge
Brightview Center
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET

 