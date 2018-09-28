THE PAVILIONS PHUKET EPL Prediction Competition 2018-2019 Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Former actress ’Amy’ ordained as nun in wake of drug trial

BANGKOK: Former actress and Miss Teen Thailand Amelia ‘Amy’ Jacobs, from Phuket, was ordained as a nun in Prachin Buri province yesterday (Sept 27) after being released from prison last month following sentencing in a court case for drug abuse.

drugscrimepolice
By Bangkok Post

Friday 28 September 2018, 09:01AM

Amelia ‘Amy’ Jacobs (left) is ordained as nun in Prachin Buri province on Thursday morning. Photo: Police News

Amelia ‘Amy’ Jacobs (left) is ordained as nun in Prachin Buri province on Thursday morning. Photo: Police News

Lawyer Sittra Bia-bangkerd was quoted in news reports saying his client was ordained at a Buddhist temple yesterday morning. He did not name the temple.

Her ordination was intended to show her regret for having caused sorrow and trouble for her family. Amy wanted to share the merits of her ordination with people who had both good and ill intentions towards her, Mr Sittra said. She had not decided how long she would stay in the order.

The 29-year-old Thai-Dutch woman and her 41-year-old boyfriend Punyawat Hirantecha were arrested at a house in Sai Mai District, Bangkok, in September last year with 70 grams of crystal meth (ya ice), 16 ecstasy pills, scales and drug use paraphernalia. (See story here.)

The court found her guilty only of drug abuse, but sentenced her boyfriend to 25 years in jail for possession and sale of illicit drugs. Amelia was acquitted of possession with intent to sell.

On Wednesday, lawyer Atchariya Ruangrattanapong filed a complaint with Bangkok police alleging 13 people had helped her escape the charge of possession for sale.

New Paths Retreat

Deputy Police Spokesman Col Krisana Patanacharoen said yesterday afternoon that the Metropolitan Police Bureau was investigating Mr Atchariya’s complaint.

He also said that about 170 policemen were dismissed for manipulating drug cases to help suspects over the past three years.

 

Read original story here.

https://www.bangkokpost.com/news/general/1547666/former-actress-amy-ordained-as-nun-in-wake-of-drug-trial

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket Checkpoint snares two more drug smugglers
Drug blitz at full moon party
Police arrest three drug suspects on the same Phuket Town street
Phuket police arrest woman, 39, with 20k ya bah pills, ya ice
Seven arrested on Phuket drug street
Three busts net B2bn worth of drugs
Phuket-bound mules busted with 780kg of kratom
Police wait for British police’s questioning report on ‘Koh Tao rape’
Phuket drug suspect dead after police shootout
Teens taking ‘taxi’ ride to drug addiction
Police probe Brit tourist rape complaint
Phuket anti-crime arrests include illegal possession of e-cigarette, firearms, drugs
Teens procure teens, parents pimp children, say Roi Et police
Thrust into the front-line
Mother’s Day weekend raids nets more than 14k meth pills

 

Phuket community
Land rental extended for Club Med Phuket

Is that corruption charged Karon/Kata mayor ( some years ago) already procecuted? People forget fast...(Read More)

Phuket Checkpoint snares two more drug smugglers

Silly thai smugglers. With a red plated car! With that it is not allowed to cross province borders....(Read More)

Land rental extended for Club Med Phuket

"The case had not been handed to the council for action because the envelope took time to work ...(Read More)

Campaign launched after dozens of dead, injured turtles wash ashore Phuket beaches

Problems of pollution and environmental management are so chronic and deep-rooted that there is almo...(Read More)

Land rental extended for Club Med Phuket

What happened to the billions of baht that was raked in by the Karon officials from renting out the ...(Read More)

Campaign launched after dozens of dead, injured turtles wash ashore Phuket beaches

There is a small klong across the small street from my house. You can see blue PVC pipes coming from...(Read More)

Land rental extended for Club Med Phuket

This may sound very good deal, but on the other hand, what will that impact the economy of the hotel...(Read More)

Phuket boat mechanic dies after getting neck caught in engine

I fail to see the need to write spiteful, hateful comments concerning the unfortunate death of a fel...(Read More)

All nine in Phuket suspect shot dead incident charged with attempted murder

No they haven't been charged with anything. It is a charge that is pending investigation. You c...(Read More)

Land rental extended for Club Med Phuket

Who wants money was asked at this meeting. And everyone can see who wants money....(Read More)

 

Service Links Canada
Central Food Hall
Freedom Boardsports
Dream Beach Club
Le Meridien Phuket Beach Resort
HeadStart International School Phuket
JW Marriott Phuket
China International Boat Show 2019
Ocean Plastic Intertrade
Melbourne Cup 2018
Tile-it
The Boathouse Phuket
Ocean Marina Pattaya Boat Show 2018
Lofty Phuket

 