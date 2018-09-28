BANGKOK: Former actress and Miss Teen Thailand Amelia ‘Amy’ Jacobs, from Phuket, was ordained as a nun in Prachin Buri province yesterday (Sept 27) after being released from prison last month following sentencing in a court case for drug abuse.

By Bangkok Post

Friday 28 September 2018, 09:01AM

Amelia ‘Amy’ Jacobs (left) is ordained as nun in Prachin Buri province on Thursday morning. Photo: Police News

Lawyer Sittra Bia-bangkerd was quoted in news reports saying his client was ordained at a Buddhist temple yesterday morning. He did not name the temple.

Her ordination was intended to show her regret for having caused sorrow and trouble for her family. Amy wanted to share the merits of her ordination with people who had both good and ill intentions towards her, Mr Sittra said. She had not decided how long she would stay in the order.

The 29-year-old Thai-Dutch woman and her 41-year-old boyfriend Punyawat Hirantecha were arrested at a house in Sai Mai District, Bangkok, in September last year with 70 grams of crystal meth (ya ice), 16 ecstasy pills, scales and drug use paraphernalia. (See story here.)

The court found her guilty only of drug abuse, but sentenced her boyfriend to 25 years in jail for possession and sale of illicit drugs. Amelia was acquitted of possession with intent to sell.

On Wednesday, lawyer Atchariya Ruangrattanapong filed a complaint with Bangkok police alleging 13 people had helped her escape the charge of possession for sale.

Deputy Police Spokesman Col Krisana Patanacharoen said yesterday afternoon that the Metropolitan Police Bureau was investigating Mr Atchariya’s complaint.

He also said that about 170 policemen were dismissed for manipulating drug cases to help suspects over the past three years.

