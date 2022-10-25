British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

‘Forget the controversies and focus on football’ at Qatar World Cup, says Zidane

‘Forget the controversies and focus on football’ at Qatar World Cup, says Zidane

FOOTBALL: French World Cup-winning hero Zinedine Zidane said yesterday (Oct 24) it was “time to forget the controversies and focus on the football” at the upcoming World Cup in Qatar, despite calls to boycott the tournament over the Gulf state’s rights record and treatment of migrant workers.

FootballWorld-CupUkraine
By AFP

Tuesday 25 October 2022, 11:39AM

France great Zinedine Zidane says it is now time to ‘forget the controversies and focus on the football’ at the upcoming World Cup in Qatar. Photo: AFP

France great Zinedine Zidane says it is now time to ‘forget the controversies and focus on the football’ at the upcoming World Cup in Qatar. Photo: AFP

“I hope France have a great tournament but I don’t know yet if I will go to Qatar,” former Real Madrid coach Zidane, 50, said as he attended the unveiling of his own wax figure at the Musee Grevin in Paris.

When asked about the World Cup, which will begin on Nov 20 after more than a decade of controversy since Qatar was named as host, Zidane said the focus should now be on the sport “for all those fans who just want to watch the football”.

“In any case, it doesn’t matter what we say, it will never be enough, or true or the right thing to say,” added Zidane, who was accompanied by his parents, his wife and children.

Zidane, who helped lead France to glory at the 1998 World Cup on home soil, was an ambassador for Qatar’s successful bid to stage the tournament.

When the tiny country was named as host by FIFA in 2010 he declared himself “very pleased” with the decision.

Shakhtar urge Iran be replaced by Ukraine at World Cup

Meanwhile, a top Ukrainian club official has said Iran should be thrown out of the tournament and replaced by Ukraine over the alleged use of Iranian drones by Russia in its war against Kyiv.

“While the Iranian leadership will have fun watching their national team play at the World Cup, Ukrainians will be killed by Iranian drones and Iranian missiles,” Sergiy Palkin, CEO of Shakhtar Donetsk, wrote on Facebook.

“Each of them (the drones) was produced, delivered by the Iranian authorities, Iranian instructors and the military directly trained and managed the launches of drones that destroyed homes, museums, universities, offices, sports grounds and playgrounds, and most importantly, killed Ukrainians,” Palkin said.

“Shakhtar calls on FIFA and the entire international community to immediately ban Iran’s national team from playing at the World Cup for the country’s direct participation in terrorist attacks on Ukrainians.”

Brightview Center

Palkin urged FIFA to replace Iran by Ukraine after it “proved that it is worthy of participation” in the World Cup.

“With unequal conditions with other national teams during the play-offs, they played with their heart,” he said.

Ukraine beat Scotland 3-1 in Glasgow before going down 1-0 to Wales in the decisive playoff match for a World Cup spot in June in Cardiff.

The rules governing the World Cup give FIFA the possibility of replacing one country with another, mainly if a participating country withdraws, but they do not set out the criteria used to replace a country.

Replacing Iran by Ukraine would be “historically and sportingly justified”, Palkin said, adding that he urges “everyone to join the pressure on the football bureaucracy”.

It’s not the first time that Palkin has pressed FIFA over its decisions in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine that began in February.

In recent months, Palkin has taken aim at world football’s governing body for its controversial decision to allow foreign players to leave Ukrainian clubs without compensation to flee the war.

For Shakhtar, who for years have relied on an influx of Brazilian players, the decision meant losing tens of millions of dollars as almost all the club’s foreign players have left.

There was no immediate reaction to Palkin’s call either from Ukrainian football authorities or from the country’s political leadership.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Verstappen claims emotional US GP victory
Sainz on pole after Leclerc cops penalty
Liverpool lose at Forest, Haaland hits double for Man City
Jonathan Di Bella wins ONE kickboxing world title
Villa sack Gerrard as Ronaldo casts shadow over Man Utd
Thai rider wins World Jet Ski Championship
Kickboxing Championship set to make debut
Australian sports stars revolt over mining, fossil fuel sponsorships
Mai Khao hosts fundraising bike race for local schools
Man City stumble gives Spurs, Chelsea hope of title fight
Benzema wins Ballon d’Or as Putellas retains women’s prize
‘Historic day’ as Namibia stun Sri Lanka in T20 World Cup opener
Salah downs Man City as Arsenal extend lead in Premier League
Tottenham face Richarlison scare after Kane closes gap on leaders Arsenal
Liverpool renew Man City rivalry after poor start

 

Phuket community
Cruise tourists arrive in Phuket

Old Guy - you seem not to understand how things works with cruise ships. The listed 800's pla...(Read More)

Dangerous land excavation investigated in Kathu

@Fascinated Actually I would be as angry as that "falang guy", but I would not call it x...(Read More)

‘Safe’ walking path created up Patong Hill

@Fasc.. For sure, but it certainly will affect tourism if they cannot easily visit the main attracti...(Read More)

Cruise tourists arrive in Phuket

most of then disembarked, i saw them and seemed much more then just 800 to me.. from 8am to 11:30am ...(Read More)

Officials to open Chalong-Patong road

money always win and this is just another example.. actually is pretty easy to live here if you hav...(Read More)

‘Safe’ walking path created up Patong Hill

I make it 6 days since the collapse- going to be some interesting work overnight for the gov's &...(Read More)

Officials to open Chalong-Patong road

A track, with soil sliding down, erosion everywhere, steep gradients. And they transfomr that with t...(Read More)

‘Safe’ walking path created up Patong Hill

The new TAT tourism advertisement. Travel Agent: "Come visit Phuket Town Thailand. Enjoy a sce...(Read More)

‘Safe’ walking path created up Patong Hill

Hahaha, The whole road collapse disaster turns out into a Thai Opera happening. Of craziness not kno...(Read More)

Kamala road back to one lane during power supply repairs

Just remove all power poles at that route, put cables underground. Otherwise just waiting for next t...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
QSI International School Phuket
CBRE Phuket
Sinea Phuket
Thai Residential
HeadStart International School Phuket
Laguna Phuket
Subscribe to The Phuket News
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Blue Tree Phuket
Phuket Property

 