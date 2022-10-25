‘Forget the controversies and focus on football’ at Qatar World Cup, says Zidane

FOOTBALL: French World Cup-winning hero Zinedine Zidane said yesterday (Oct 24) it was “time to forget the controversies and focus on the football” at the upcoming World Cup in Qatar, despite calls to boycott the tournament over the Gulf state’s rights record and treatment of migrant workers.

FootballWorld-CupUkraine

By AFP

Tuesday 25 October 2022, 11:39AM

France great Zinedine Zidane says it is now time to ‘forget the controversies and focus on the football’ at the upcoming World Cup in Qatar. Photo: AFP

“I hope France have a great tournament but I don’t know yet if I will go to Qatar,” former Real Madrid coach Zidane, 50, said as he attended the unveiling of his own wax figure at the Musee Grevin in Paris.

When asked about the World Cup, which will begin on Nov 20 after more than a decade of controversy since Qatar was named as host, Zidane said the focus should now be on the sport “for all those fans who just want to watch the football”.

“In any case, it doesn’t matter what we say, it will never be enough, or true or the right thing to say,” added Zidane, who was accompanied by his parents, his wife and children.

Zidane, who helped lead France to glory at the 1998 World Cup on home soil, was an ambassador for Qatar’s successful bid to stage the tournament.

When the tiny country was named as host by FIFA in 2010 he declared himself “very pleased” with the decision.

Shakhtar urge Iran be replaced by Ukraine at World Cup

Meanwhile, a top Ukrainian club official has said Iran should be thrown out of the tournament and replaced by Ukraine over the alleged use of Iranian drones by Russia in its war against Kyiv.

“While the Iranian leadership will have fun watching their national team play at the World Cup, Ukrainians will be killed by Iranian drones and Iranian missiles,” Sergiy Palkin, CEO of Shakhtar Donetsk, wrote on Facebook.

“Each of them (the drones) was produced, delivered by the Iranian authorities, Iranian instructors and the military directly trained and managed the launches of drones that destroyed homes, museums, universities, offices, sports grounds and playgrounds, and most importantly, killed Ukrainians,” Palkin said.

“Shakhtar calls on FIFA and the entire international community to immediately ban Iran’s national team from playing at the World Cup for the country’s direct participation in terrorist attacks on Ukrainians.”

Palkin urged FIFA to replace Iran by Ukraine after it “proved that it is worthy of participation” in the World Cup.

“With unequal conditions with other national teams during the play-offs, they played with their heart,” he said.

Ukraine beat Scotland 3-1 in Glasgow before going down 1-0 to Wales in the decisive playoff match for a World Cup spot in June in Cardiff.

The rules governing the World Cup give FIFA the possibility of replacing one country with another, mainly if a participating country withdraws, but they do not set out the criteria used to replace a country.

Replacing Iran by Ukraine would be “historically and sportingly justified”, Palkin said, adding that he urges “everyone to join the pressure on the football bureaucracy”.

It’s not the first time that Palkin has pressed FIFA over its decisions in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine that began in February.

In recent months, Palkin has taken aim at world football’s governing body for its controversial decision to allow foreign players to leave Ukrainian clubs without compensation to flee the war.

For Shakhtar, who for years have relied on an influx of Brazilian players, the decision meant losing tens of millions of dollars as almost all the club’s foreign players have left.

There was no immediate reaction to Palkin’s call either from Ukrainian football authorities or from the country’s political leadership.