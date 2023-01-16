The couple were wanted by the Department of Special Investigation (DSI) for their involvement in the notorious ‘Forex-3D’ Ponzi scam.
The couple’s apprehension at the airport follows a raid by DSI officers on a condo along the Chao Phraya River in Bangkok on Friday night (Jan 13) where the couple were believed to have been staying.
The couple were nowhere to be found.
Cai and Casinghini were wanted on an arrest warrant issued by the Criminal Court for special case No. 273/2565. Cai was wanted for actively participating in the scheme. Casinghini was wanted for conspiracy to fraud, reported the DSI.
The notorious Forex-3D scheme defrauded at least 8,436 people of more than B2 billion, the DSI has previously reported.
Other reports claim that more than 14,000 people were defrauded in the scheme.
In 2019, officials reported seizing more than B743 million in assets as they continued to make arrests in the case.
In 2021, officials arrested the alleged key offender in the case, Apirak Kotethi. In placing Apirak under arrest officers seized a Lamborghini Huracan LP610-4, along worth an estimated B24mn.
Cai and Casinghini have now been handed over to the DSI for further questioning and legal action.
The DSI in its most recent report noted that it was still pursuing 16 alleged suspects for the Forx-3D fraud scheme.
