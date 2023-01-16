333 at the beach
Forex-3D fraud suspects arrested at Phuket airport

Forex-3D fraud suspects arrested at Phuket airport

PHUKET: Immigration officers at Phuket International Airport have confirmed they have taken into custody Daryl Yonggyui Cai, better known simply as Daryl Cai, and his girlfriend Italian-Thai model Sarah Casinghini.

crime
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Monday 16 January 2023, 04:11PM

Daryl Yonggyui Cai after his arrest by immigration officers at Phuket International Airport. Photo: Phuket Imigration

DSI officers raid the Bangkok condo on Friday night (Jan 13). Photo: DSI

The DSI report marking the raid on the Bangkok condo on Friday night (Jan 13). Photo: DSI

The couple were wanted by the Department of Special Investigation (DSI) for their involvement in the notorious ‘Forex-3D’ Ponzi scam.

The couple’s apprehension at the airport follows a raid by DSI officers on a condo along the Chao Phraya River in Bangkok on Friday night (Jan 13) where the couple were believed to have been staying.

The couple were nowhere to be found.

Cai and Casinghini were wanted on an arrest warrant issued by the Criminal Court for special case No. 273/2565. Cai was wanted for actively participating in the scheme. Casinghini was wanted for conspiracy to fraud, reported the DSI.

The notorious Forex-3D scheme defrauded at least 8,436 people of more than B2 billion, the DSI has previously reported.

Other reports claim that more than 14,000 people were defrauded in the scheme.

In 2019, officials reported seizing more than B743 million in assets as they continued to make arrests in the case.

In 2021, officials arrested the alleged key offender in the case, Apirak Kotethi. In placing Apirak under arrest officers seized a Lamborghini Huracan LP610-4, along worth an estimated B24mn.

Cai and Casinghini have now been handed over to the DSI for further questioning and legal action.

The DSI in its most recent report noted that it was still pursuing 16 alleged suspects for the Forx-3D fraud scheme.

