Forest run-off causes havoc in Lopburi

LOPBURI: Several tambons in Lopburi’s Muang district have been submerged in the wake of forest run-off triggered by hours of torrential rain.

By Bangkok Post

Wednesday 5 September 2018, 09:07AM

Heavy rain and forest run-off have hit Lopburi hard, swamping villages and forcing hundreds to evacuate in the main Muang district. Photo: Post Today

More than five hours of downpours since Monday evening (Sept 3) resulted in run-off that swamped tambon Khok Tum that night and then tambons Nikhom Sang Ton Eng, Tha Sala and Kok-ko yesterday morning (Sept 4).

People in the affected areas reportedly scrambled to move their belongings to higher ground and move their vehicles and livestock.

The run-off also inundated the Lopburi-Wang Muang road and Khok Tum Rd, which crosses Phahon Yothin Rd between Lopburi and Saraburi.

This caused several kilometres of traffic congestion in the morning rush hour. Several vehicles broke down trying to crawl through the 50 centimetres of floodwater.

Along the Phatthana Nikhom-Khok Tum road, villagers were racing against time to build sandbag walls in front of their shops in preparation for further run-off.

In Nakhon Nayok, Ban Khao Nang Buat in Muang district was still under 30-50cm of water yesterday morning following the Nakhon Nayok River overflow.

The Nakhon Nayok River was, however, still 60cm below the top of the bank in Muang municipality and it is not expected to flood the area.

Royal Irrigation Department deputy director-general Thaweesak Thanadechopol said the Khun Dan Prakarn Chon Dam’s discharge has been reduced since Monday night so as to keep the level of the Nakhon Nayok River in check.

In Ayutthaya’s Bang Ban district, local officers surveyed the collapse of the Chao Phraya River’s bank close to a house in tambon Bang Chanee.

Officers agreed to install wooden poles along the bank to temporarily stem the erosion.

In Nan, mountain run-off triggered mudslides that uprooted trees, blocked roads and damaged houses on Monday night in two districts of this northern province.

Read original story here.

 

 

