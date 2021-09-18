The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Forest ranger killed in gaur attack in Khao Yai

Forest ranger killed in gaur attack in Khao Yai

PRACHIN BURI: A forest ranger was killed and another one injured in an attack by a wild gaur while they were patrolling in Khao Yai National Park on Friday (Sept 17).

animalsviolence
By Bangkok Post

Saturday 18 September 2021, 04:31PM

Forest rangers and the family of Nakorn Sriruang arrive at Chao Phraya Abhaibhubejhr Hospital in Prachin Buri to receive his body to prepare for funeral rites following his death in a wild gaur attack. Photo: Manit Sanubboon / Bangkok Post

Forest rangers and the family of Nakorn Sriruang arrive at Chao Phraya Abhaibhubejhr Hospital in Prachin Buri to receive his body to prepare for funeral rites following his death in a wild gaur attack. Photo: Manit Sanubboon / Bangkok Post

The two were among six rangers who had been conducting patrols in national park areas that straddle Nakhon Nayok and Prachin Buri provinces since Wednesday. They had stayed overnight in the forest on Thursday and continued their patrol on Friday, reports Bangkok Post.

When the patrol arrived at Khao Samer Poon in Prachin Buri on Friday afternoon, a gaur standing behind a rock suddenly ran towards Nakorn Sriruang, head of the patrol, and then charged Samruay Neeplee, said Adisak Phusitwongsanuyut, chief of Khao Yai National Park.

Other rangers fired warning shots to chase away the animal. The two injured rangers were given first aid and a helicopter was sent to airlift them to safety.

Nakorn was taken to Chao Phraya Abhaibhubejhr Hospital in Prachin Buri, where he died shortly after being admitted. Mr Samruay is now being treated at Pakchongnana Hospital, said Mr Adisak.

Subscribe to The Phuket News

The family of the dead ranger and officials from the national park on Saturday arrived at Chao Phraya Abhaibhubejhr Hospital to receive the body for funeral rites.

Gaurs are among the largest living land animals. Only elephants, rhinos, hippopotamus and giraffes grow heavier. An adult gaur bull can weigh between 650 and 1,000 kilogrammes.

The gaur population in Thailand is believed to number only a few hundred, but the animals are making a comeback at Khao Phung Ma, a conservation area adjacent to Khao Yai that has been designated a non-hunting area. Researchers estimate that 250 gaurs live in the area.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Second COVID death from outbreak at Phuket Prison
Meth, gun seized in Phuket drug bust
Complaints of fake news reports spiral upwards
Cambodia vaccinating children as young as six
Capital not open to tourists yet: BMA
Phuket marks 235 new COVID cases
Safety first: health measures key to reopening
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket alcohol ban at restaurants to continue in face of 200+ daily Covid cases |:| September 17
Woman hit by bullet fired by road-rage gunman
Phuket officials defer ‘considering’ lifting ban on alcohol in restaurants
Australia shrugs off China anger on nuclear subs
Surachate in Phuket to launch ‘Old Phuket Town Smart Safety Zone’
Oct 1 reopening up in the air
Phuket marks 236 new COVID cases, five deaths
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Vegetarian Festival approved, One dead in devastating crash, Phi Phi GM found dead |:| September 16

 

Phuket community
Tourism to re-open despite COVID, minister says

usual government propagande.. nothing will happen...all this back and forward with health organizati...(Read More)

Meth, gun seized in Phuket drug bust

2 very small fishes in the middle of the pond... good start but hey we all know this is just smoke i...(Read More)

Phuket officials defer ‘considering’ lifting ban on alcohol in restaurants

Perhaps the cases would have been far higher had bars- and the accompanying prostitution been allowe...(Read More)

Phuket officials defer ‘considering’ lifting ban on alcohol in restaurants

I recall the Veg Fest occurring last year- sans glorification of grotesque self-mutilations, so is t...(Read More)

Woman hit by bullet fired by road-rage gunman

Imagine if females committed 90% + of violent crimes- we'd all be locked up. Now that we have t...(Read More)

Complaints of fake news reports spiral upwards

The alcohol ban could be considered fake news... everyone know it is fake...then arrest the Governor...(Read More)

Phuket marks 235 new COVID cases

issue is cost? and the so highly renowed Gov office allowd to spend million to put shitty blu post a...(Read More)

Tourism to re-open despite COVID, minister says

Take care of your health now, lose the weight, exercise, etc. and prepare to stay off the roads bec...(Read More)

Safety first: health measures key to reopening

Vaccination is "key to reopening". It's the ONLY thing that matters. It makes me laug...(Read More)

Phuket officials defer ‘considering’ lifting ban on alcohol in restaurants

Kiwian@ the bar and alcohol restrictions are targeted at the Thai’s as much as the farangs - in Ph...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
EPL predictions
Phuket Academy of Performing Arts
Thai Residential
HeadStart International School Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Phuket Property
Brightview Center
PaintFX
Thanyapura
UWC Thailand
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique

 