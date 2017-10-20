PHUKET: More than 30 officers led by senior officials from the Royal Forest Department Phuket officials today inspected a site in a protected forest area in central Phuket where protected Agarwood trees have been felled.

Friday 20 October 2017, 05:38PM

“No suspects were found responsible for the three large trees cut down at Bang Kanun Forest,” confirmed Somchai Masathien, Deputy Director-General of the Royal Forest Department for the whole country.

Officers inspecting the park yesterday had discovered that three large trees had been cut down, one measuring 15 meters long and 140cm wide.

The act of cutting down the trees broke two laws, Mr Somchai said.

He explained that Section 14 of the National Reserved Forest Act BE 1964 states,“No person shall hold or possess land, make a construction, destruct or burn forest, do logging, collect forest product, or do any matter what so ever with purport to harm or decay a condition of national reserved forest.”

He added that Section 29 of the Forestry Act 1941 states, “A person who collects or harms, by any manner whatsoever, restricted forest product shall have license granted by a competence officer and pay royalty…a licensee shall act in compliance with determination specified in the Ministerial Regulation or in a license.”

“The case was handed over to the head of Bang Kanun Forest Park Sorakit Singkham,” said Mr Somchai.

“He will file a complaint with the Thalang Police to investigate and discover the identity of the group of offenders in order to carry out prosecution,” he said.