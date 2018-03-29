The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News
The Phuket News Thailand News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Forest court, housing construction get green light to continue

CHIANG MAI: Army chief Chalermchai Sitthisad has given the green light for the construction of the new Region 5 Court of Appeal office and housing for judicial employees at the foot of Doi Suthep National Park in Chiang Mai to continue, saying the project does not encroach on the forest or violate any laws.

construction, military, land, property, environment,

Bangkok Post

Thursday 29 March 2018, 09:09AM

An aerial photo shows the extent of the project. Photo: Google Maps
An aerial photo shows the extent of the project. Photo: Google Maps

Furthermore, the construction has gone too far to terminate it or a lot of money will be wasted, he said explaining that more than B1 billion has been spent on the project since February 2013.

The development in the case of the court’s clear-cutting operations came exactly a week after Gen Chalermchai first announced that he had ordered a halt to the construction, after public outrage first surfaced.

The project has drawn fierce criticism from Chiang Mai citizens, who said that it has caused environmental impacts on the forest land.

“The construction is almost done. It's 95% complete, and it will be finished within the next one to two months. When we have examined it and found that everything is in line with the law, we will allow the construction to be completed,” he said.

“Construction is well advanced. How can we find a common ground? A considerable sum of money has been put into the project and we still have some time to discuss it. I want local people and authorities to discuss and find a suitable agreement as many stakeholders are involved in Chiang Mai,” he said yesterday (Mar 29), adding the military would help facilitate the talks.

The construction was ordered to be put on hold last week following an inspection by soldiers from the 3rd Army region. The inspection was ordered by Gen Chalermchai, who was aware of the complaints by local villagers.

According to Gen Chalermchai, soldiers from the 3rd Army region were sent to survey the site from March 20-24 and a conclusion was reached that the construction is within the 147 rai of land permitted.

Meanwhile, civil networks in Chiang Mai yesterday lodged a petition with provincial governor Paween Chamniprasart, asking for his help to explain the details of the project.

The group also called on Patchara Anuntasilpa, director-general of the Treasury Department, which manages state land, to consider revoking construction approval and ensuring the return of the landscape to its original state.

Yongyuth Ruangpatarakul, chief of the Treasury Department’s Chiang Mai office, said the controversial land was obtained by the army in 1937. The Office of the Judiciary later asked the army to set aside its land for the agency and this was subsequently agreed upon.

The occupier of the land then changed from the army to the Office of the Judiciary, he said.

Gen Chalermchai said the Office of the Chief Justice Region 5 initially requested to use the army land to develop the project in 1997, but this was turned down.

The office, however, sought a permit again in 2003 and the army gave the green light for it in the subsequent year with the 147 rai of land that was set aside for the construction, while the army returned the land to the Finance Ministry.

Read original story here.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:

Comments Left: Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail: (No Hotmail, Live, MSN and Outlook accepted at this time)
Security:
   => Forget password?

Jor12 | 31 March 2018 - 14:47:23

The stakeholders are the people of Chiang Mai who are protesting. The buildings are for the Appeals Court Region 5. Construction uses the state budget. Nothing to do with "high people" from Bangkok.

The Phuket News

Nasa12 | 30 March 2018 - 07:57:09

stakeholders= High people from Bangkok.

The Phuket News

Jor12 | 29 March 2018 - 18:11:28

Read the article, which states, "...the project does not encroach on the forest or violate any laws."

The Phuket News

Kurt | 29 March 2018 - 17:31:13

The illegal construction has gone to far to terminate.  Bravo!
How can?
So, start illegal constructions, like at Naiharn Beach, do a bit money shuffling with officials, including army here and there, and free you are to do what you want, NOT according the thai laws.

The trick is, confuse people with many thai tiger paper stuff.
And there you go, with unlawful kick off success, of course.

The Phuket News
Matches 4 result(s)
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Phuket shopping mall clothes shop gutted by fire

This was (WAS!) a clothes shop, there are many more, souvenir shops, shoe shops, Optical shops, etc, etc, were a fridge/freezer not needs to work unat...(Read More)

Phuket Gov gives financial compensation to Songkran road death victim’s family

There appears to be a few racist commentators on this forum expressing resentment towards western society, these commentators appear to be living in d...(Read More)

Van ploughs into Toronto crowd, killing nine

What? They did not mention Berlin? Unbelievable! If the "Führer"finds out about this,we may expect a harsh reaction.Thanks to "Mücke&...(Read More)

Phuket shopping mall clothes shop gutted by fire

"Close Shop?Shut down the main electric.." Great idea! Works very well with shops were they keep food in a fridge/freezer! A real genius!...(Read More)

Phuket police begin probe into cars scratched at airport

Investigation is going well- we have finger pointing already!...(Read More)

Phuket Gov gives financial compensation to Songkran road death victim’s family

“extra lame effort by bumbling officials“.... demonstrating once again that the commentary has everything to do with neo-colonialism. And for tho...(Read More)

Van ploughs into Toronto crowd, killing nine

Vehicle attacks have been carried out to deadly effect by extremists in a number of capitals and major cities, including London, Paris, New York and N...(Read More)

Protesters ready for ‘war’ over Doi Suthep

To many already millions posted in the buldings to tear them down. Complete the buildings and punish all involved in initially letting this project be...(Read More)

Phuket shopping mall clothes shop gutted by fire

We al see many times the unprofessional electric wiring in shops and outside here on Phuket. Much of the time the pre conclusion of fire brigade is:...(Read More)

Attempted murder rap for Facebook streamer

A real mentally retarded dangerous fraudulous loser. Society should be protected against him for the rest of his natural life. Lady was beaten 6x in...(Read More)
The Phuket News
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
World Entertainment
Photo Galleries
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2018 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.