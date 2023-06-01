British International School, Phuket
Forest conservation project honours Her Majesty the Queen’s upcoming birthday

Forest conservation project honours Her Majesty the Queen’s upcoming birthday

PHUKET: Officials from the Royal Thai Navy organised a tree planting exercise yesterday (June 1) to honour the upcoming birthday of Her Majesty the Queen Suthida Bajrasudhabimalalakshana.

environmentculture
By The Phuket News

Friday 2 June 2023, 08:30AM

Vice Admiral Apakorn Youkongkaew, Commander of the 3rd Naval Region, oversaw the official ceremony at Muang Thalang School just off Thepkrasattri Road, prior to the planting drive at nearby Bang Khanun Forest Park.

Also present at the ceremony were representatives from the Naval 3 wife’s club, local government officials, volunteers from the pubic and students from the school.

The project was organised to help raise awareness in regards to the importance of conserving forest resources and creating a healthy environment for the community, officials said.

Simultaneously, the project was held to honour the Her Majesty the Queen Suthida Bajrasudhabimalalakshana’s birthday, which takes place on Saturday (June 3).

Her Majesty the Queen and His Majesty the King Maha Vajiralongkorn are scheduled to visit Phuket on Saturday and will lead two official ceremonies while on the island.

During their visit, Their Majesties will officiate the formal opening of the new Phuket Provincial Hall located at the Phuket Provincial Administration Center on Tha Kraeng Rd on the south side of Phuket Town at 5pm on Saturday.

They will also officiate the setting of the foundation stone of the building that is to become the Office of the Court of Appeal Region 8.

Coinciding with the royal visit and Her Majesty’s birthday is the major Buddhist holiday Visakha Bucha on Saturday, which in itself will invoke a nationwide ban on the sale of alcohol for the 24 hours of this Saturday, starting at midnight Friday night.

Anyone caught breaking the ban faces up to six months in jail or a B10,000 fine, or both.

As Her Majesty’s birthday and Visakha Bucha are both national public holidays, with the auspicious occasions occurring this Saturday, next Monday (June 5) will be observed as the substitution public holiday.

All government offices including Immigration, District Offices and the local Department of Land Transportation office will all be closed on Saturday and next Monday.

Kurt | 02 June 2023 - 15:27:21 

Hilarious sweet show, admiral on his knees for 1 small plant during planting drive. Does he realize that even planting 365 day a year, 10 hours a day, not even get near neuralizing the damage done by the large forest encroachments on Phuket? With going after encroachers, or even better, prevent by Officialdom well known encroaching, will serve /conserve Phuket's nature more than anything else.

 

