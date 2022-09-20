Foreigners vote in support of Patong 4am closing

PHUKET: Two-thirds of people responding to an online poll by The Phuket News agree that the closing time of nightlife venues in Patong should be extended to 4am.

By The Phuket News

Tuesday 20 September 2022, 11:08AM

Patong nightlife staff hold placards calling for 4am closing during the visit to Bangla Rd by Tourism Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn earlier this month. Photo: PR Phuket

The poll, launched Monday last week, closed to responses at midnight on Friday (Sept 16).

The poll was created following Tourism and Sports Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn calling for local media to conduct their own polls in order for more public opinion on the issue to be assessed before he presents his proposal to the CCSA, the Prime Minister, the Ministry of Public Health and the Ministry of Interior next month.

In total, 48.17% of the responses supported the late closing time, agreeing that, “Yes, it will stop ‘facilitation’ payments and many venues close later than 2am anyway.”.

A further 18.29% voted, “Yes, but only for Bangla Rd as a ‘special zone’ within the existing entertainment zone.”

However, objection to extending the closing time in Patong from 2am to 4am was still considerable, with 27.44% of respondents voting, “No, the 2am closing time is late enough.”

Some 6.1% of respondents were indifferent to the issue, voting, “No opinion, people choosing to party late has no effect on me.”

Of note, 70% of respondents to the poll identified themselves as local expatriate residents, and a further 26% identified themselves as a foreign visitor to Phuket.

Only 4% of respondents to the poll identified themselves as Thai nationals.