Foreigners’ visas automatically extended until July 31

BANGKOK: The cabinet approved a second automatic visa extension for foreigners for three more months on Tuesday (Apr 21) in a bid to prevent long queues at immigration centres and stem the spread of the coronavirus.

By The Phuket News

Tuesday 21 April 2020, 09:12PM

Foreigners’ visas automatically extended to prevent crowding at immigration centres. Photo: Varuth Hirunyatheb / Bangkok Post

Foreigners whose visas had expired since March 26 will be permitted to stay until July 31 without having to apply for an extension, said Narumon Pinyosinwat, spokeswoman for the Thai government, Bangkok Post reports.

The notice about the second extension is yet to be published on the Immigration Bureau website.

The first automatic extension was granted on April 7 effective until April 30. It also permitted foreigners not to do their 90-day reports during the specified term.

“There is no need to apply for a visa extension at Immigration Office for this period and will not be fined B500 per day for this case,” stressed the bureau in the first announcement.