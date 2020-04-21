THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Foreigners’ visas automatically extended until July 31

Foreigners’ visas automatically extended until July 31

BANGKOK: The cabinet approved a second automatic visa extension for foreigners for three more months on Tuesday (Apr 21) in a bid to prevent long queues at immigration centres and stem the spread of the coronavirus.

COVID-19healthCoronavirusimmigration
By The Phuket News

Tuesday 21 April 2020, 09:12PM

Foreigners’ visas automatically extended to prevent crowding at immigration centres. Photo: Varuth Hirunyatheb / Bangkok Post

Foreigners’ visas automatically extended to prevent crowding at immigration centres. Photo: Varuth Hirunyatheb / Bangkok Post

Foreigners whose visas had expired since March 26 will be permitted to stay until July 31 without having to apply for an extension, said Narumon Pinyosinwat, spokeswoman for the Thai government, Bangkok Post reports.

The notice about the second extension is yet to be published on the Immigration Bureau website.

The first automatic extension was granted on April 7 effective until April 30. It also permitted foreigners not to do their 90-day reports during the specified term.

“There is no need to apply for a visa extension at Immigration Office for this period and will not be fined B500 per day for this case,” stressed the bureau in the first announcement.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Coronavirus benefits online companies
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Power bill to be cut? Lowest coronavirus cases in a month! Disinfecting chimp? || April 21
Phuket Poll: Should the lockdown end on April 30?
Italian man, 83, latest confirmed COVID-19 case in Phuket, total moves to 193
Phuket Town food giveaway organiser charged for not enforcing social distancing
Curfew breakers continue to flout the law
Swiss man, 72, found dead in Kathu home
COVID-19 aid reaches 8,000 who lost jobs
Govt mulls easing COVID curbs
Nine tonnes of rice lands in Phuket in fish-exchange with sea gypsies
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket to reopen April 30? Old shrine seen in dry reservoir! || April 20
Chalong Police check for COVID in death of Canadian man, 70
Elephant kraal operators seek govt help
China to lead Thailand tourism revival, say experts
12 arrested in Rassada as Phuket curfew breakers hit more than 600

 

Phuket community
Govt mulls easing COVID curbs

It's not about individual morbidity, but overwhelmed health care workers- and systems. If you n...(Read More)

China to lead Thailand tourism revival, say experts

@ Fasc.There is no link between alcohol sales ban and trying stop locals to socialise with each othe...(Read More)

Phuket Town food giveaway organiser charged for not enforcing social distancing

Unfortunately I and others are starting to notice that there are more and more people that WANT free...(Read More)

Italian man, 83, latest confirmed COVID-19 case in Phuket, total moves to 193

@ Nasa12 Are you talking about your own personal experience ? And is the rest of Phuket free of su...(Read More)

Phuket Poll: Should the lockdown end on April 30?

The question is not so much about the lock down which is vital to contain the spread of Covid_19, bu...(Read More)

China to lead Thailand tourism revival, say experts

@goldwhinger Wow,spending your time in a sports bar and at home.Sounds like an exciting life....(Read More)

Govt mulls easing COVID curbs

Rorri...I recon that international flights will resume in 2-6 weeks from now, especially SEA economi...(Read More)

Govt mulls easing COVID curbs

LALALA... where would you fly to, other countries have their airports closed, for non essential flig...(Read More)

Angels by your side

Photos, many without face mask, no social distance. Tiring to see that now! I was in shop at 1pm, te...(Read More)

Curfew breakers continue to flout the law

And all Thais too. No wonder there's so much anti-foreigner sentiment going around on Thai socia...(Read More)

 

Pavilions Home Video
Seara Sports
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Thanyapura Health 360
Diamond Resort Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
CMI - Thailand
UWC Thailand
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Mitsu Tiansin Motors
Thai Residential

 