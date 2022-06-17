Foreigners sought for hit and run in Phuket

PHUKET: Police are trying to track down a grey Toyota Vios driven by a foreign woman that struck a woman beside the road in Cherng Talay yesterday and failed to stop, leaving the woman in hospital with broken ribs and head injuries.

accidentstransporttourismSafetypolice

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Friday 17 June 2022, 05:28PM

Mr Chayakorn, the woman’s employer, has urged anyone with with information that might help track down the car to contact police. Photo: via Eakkapop Thongtub

CCTV near the scene shows only a limited view of the woman being struck by the car. Image: via Eakkapop Thongtub

The car came around the curve at speed and struck the woman walking beside the road. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The car police are trying to track down. Image: visa Eakkapop Thongtub

According to CCTV near the scene, the incident happened on the Bang Tao Rd at 4:17pm. The car was heading towards Surin Beach when it struck the woman.

The car has been described as a brand-new grey Toyota Vios bearing Bangkok licence plates with the number 8767.

Police and the owner of Pam’s Relax Massage, where the woman worked, have so far asked not to name the woman injured.

Jarunee Kasurong, sister of the injured woman, filed a formal complaint of the hit and run at Cherng Talay Police Station today (June 17). The complaint was received by Lt Col Worawut Sensob, Deputy Chief of Investigation at Cherng Talay Police.

Chayakorn Permpoon, owner of Pam’s Relax Massage, explained that the woman was walking to a small shop nearby to buy a bottle of drinking water when the Vios came around the bend at speed. The car swerved wide as it rounded the corner and struck the now-injured woman.

A foreign woman was driving, with a foreign man sitting in the front passenger seat.

The woman struck by the car was rushed to Thalang Hospital and later transferred to Vachira Phuket Hospital in Phuket Town.

She is in a stable condition but remains in care and under observation as she suffered head injuries in the impact. She also suffered broken ribs and a broken collar bone.

Police have checked CCTV in the area, though there is very limited coverage showing the actual impact. Officers are continuing their efforts to track down the car and its driver.

Mr Chayakorn has appealed through a post online for anyone with information that may help track down the car and the driver to contact Cherng Talay Police.