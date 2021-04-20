Foreigners reminded to follow disease prevention guidelines

PHUKET: A reminder was issued today (Apr 20) by Phuket Immigration for foreigners to continue to comply and cooperate with COVID-19 health and safety measures and investigations.

By The Phuket News

Tuesday 20 April 2021, 05:38PM

The posting on Phuket Immigration’s Facebook page earlier today. Photo: Phuket Immigration

“Due to the latest outbreak of the Communicable Disease Coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19) in Phuket province, strict disease prevention measures have been implemented to prevent the spread of the virus,” a post on the Phuket Immigration Facebook page said.

“If any investigation by the Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) finds that you are a high-risk candidate, an officer will inform you by e-mail and phone call.

“You must follow the ‘practical guidance’ measures issued by the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) and Phuket Governor during the pandemic.

“This disease control is standard and applicable to tourists and people living in Phuket regardless of their nationality. Offenders will be subject to legal punishment, including the consideration of permission being granted to remain in the Kingdom,” the post added.

“Previously, we were informed that foreigners had not fully cooperated with disease prevention measures such as testing or quarantining when they were high-risk individuals,” Lt Col Sapha Jitlang of Phuket Immigration told The Phuket News this afternoon.

“Some foreigners had not revealed their timelines either as requested to,” he added.

“Therefore, we feel it important to publicise the information as a reminder and urge them to fully comply with the disease preventions measures.

“All officials on the island are asked to publicise information about COVID-19 to the public. Immigration is the official body that have to work closely with foreigners and therefore we want to remind all to fully cooperate with safety measures and medical staff so we can successfully get through this situation together.”

Asked if any foreigners have been prosecuted for not providing cooperation to officers, Lt Col Sapha replied: “No, we have not been informed of any such case.”