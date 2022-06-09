Tengoku
Foreigners charged with fatal recklessness in Russian’s death

Foreigners charged with fatal recklessness in Russian’s death

PHUKET: Police charged three foreigners with recklessness causing death related to the high-rise plunge of a Russian woman in Patong late last month.

By Bangkok Post

Thursday 9 June 2022, 09:15AM

The condominium where the late Russian woman and her friends stayed in Patong has external spiral staircases on its rear to connect rooms on different floors. Photo: Achadthaya Chuenniran

The condominium where the late Russian woman and her friends stayed in Patong has external spiral staircases on its rear to connect rooms on different floors. Photo: Achadthaya Chuenniran

Lt Gen Amphon Buarapphon, Commissioner of Region 8 Police, said on Wednesday (June 8) that American Smith Antwaun, 38, Jordanian Ahmad Alatoom, 28, and Russian Natalia Kosenkova, 35, faced the charge, reports the Bangkok Post.

The dead woman, Evgeniia Smirnova, 37, fell to her death from the eighth floor of a condominium on May 31.

Lt Gen Amphon said Ms Smirnova was very drunk while in the company of three other foreigners at the condominium.

The three friends told police she was intoxicated when she climbed an outside staircase between the seventh and eighth floors, the commissioner said. An autopsy found a very high alcohol level in her blood, he said.

Phuket Property

After reviewing existing evidence and witnesses’ accounts, police determined that all four foreigners had behaved recklessly, and the three arrested earlier for possession of marijuana were then charged with recklessness causing death, Lt Gen Amphon said.

However, police had not concluded their investigation and were collecting evidence in case there were grounds for a murder charge. Detectives were looking for any sign of a dispute or physical assault among the foreigners, the commissioner said.

He said Ms Smirnoa had arrived in Phuket in April and had travelled from and to Phuket repeatedly since then.

CaptainJack69 | 09 June 2022 - 11:57:23 

If your charging people with recklessness how about the architect who decided to put narrow unguarded spiral staircases 7 stories up? This woman was drunk and fell, end of story. Or are they going to ban alcohol now?

christysweet | 09 June 2022 - 10:39:42 

I would be very surprised if the prosecutor takes this case.. Unfortunately the   foreigners are going to have to shell out  cash if they want to stay out of the clink short term. Truly  abuse of the law on part of the police- the pot charge is  warranted  (barely) but really  it's the legal alcohol that likely was the main cause and since she was an adult.....  How high were the railings?

 

