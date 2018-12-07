THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Foreigners caught in smuggling tonnes of cannabis oil to Europe

BANGKOK: Two foreigners and two Thais have been arrested on charges of making tonnes of cannabis oil in two warehouses in Samut Prakan and smuggling it to Europe.

Friday 7 December 2018, 09:09AM

Police display seized cannabis oil allegedly produced at a warehouse in Samut Prakan by a gang that smuggled the drug to Belgium, at the Narcotics Suppression Bureau in Bangkok on Thursday. Photo: Tawatchai Kemgumnerd

Police display seized cannabis oil allegedly produced at a warehouse in Samut Prakan by a gang that smuggled the drug to Belgium, at the Narcotics Suppression Bureau in Bangkok on Thursday. Photo: Tawatchai Kemgumnerd

The arrested foreigners were identified as 67-year-old UK national Joseph Toole and 65-year-old Canadian Kulik David. The Thai suspects are Suriyan Suwanchairob, 34, and Supakit Kaeoma, 54.

Deputy national police chief Gen Chalermkiat Sriworakhan told a news conference yesterday (Dec 6) that police were informed of the illicit business in March.The smugglers hid the cannabis in compressed coconut peat, or coir, and exported it to Belgium. A shipment was intercepted in Antwerp.

Police raided the warehouses on Monday and seized 70.22 kilogrammes of cannabis oil in 57 bottles, 6.6kg of cannabis paste and chemicals. Mr Suriyan was arrested in Sakon Nakhon province, Mr Supakit in Bangkok, and the two foreigners in Pattaya.

Gen Chalermkiat said the Canadian was suspected of being one of the financiers of the illicit business and the Briton directed production. The gang has allegedly been producing the oil in Bang Phli for over a year, and to have smuggled five tonnes of cannabis oil to Belgium.

He also said police believed the gang included a Japanese financier.

Mr Suriyan was allegedly responsible for guarding drugs and equipment and Mr Supakit ran a shipping firm which allegedly handled the smuggling side of the operation.

 

Read original story here.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Unsuspecting tourists heading to Phuket airport find themselves in meth bust
Sky High: Phuket facing worst deluge of drugs ever, 23 arrests a day
Phuket police bust drug gang, net 12 suspects, B3mn of drugs
Falling street prices drive spread of drugs in Phuket
Massive speed haul seized in weekend crackdown
Swedish national arrested in Phuket, to be deported again
Grenade seized in suburban drug raid
El Chapo’s US drugs trial kicks off under tight security
Cocaine, heroin popular among specific groups in Patong, police play down claim
No evidence to back claim of Koh Tao rape, say police
Blockbuster drug haul worth over B2bn in Chiang Rai
Drug use eclipses Full Moon party
Police bust Phuket toy car drug gang
Phuket Checkpoint snares two more drug smugglers
Former actress ’Amy’ ordained as nun in wake of drug trial

 

Phuket community
Government readies handout of free SIM cards for the poor

Instead of subsidising farmers, this whole 'helping the poor' affair is purely vote buying f...(Read More)

New tax law to see online, bank transfers to be monitored

Yes, police and all kind of other thai officials are catching people who rent out property/rooms ill...(Read More)

Government readies handout of free SIM cards for the poor

Wondering if the big companies in Cuba or African countries selling their sugar cane below world mar...(Read More)

New tax law to see online, bank transfers to be monitored

Its a real thing. There are thousands of people running on line businesses, that take dozens / hundr...(Read More)

Shops pledge to cut plastic bag use, one day a month

One day a month? What is the meaning of that? Something symbolic, not substantial? Oh wait, we live...(Read More)

NACC assets probe sparks resignations

Nothing wrong with the thinking that people working in the Public health sector should be open and t...(Read More)

Government readies handout of free SIM cards for the poor

Nothing to do with the government? Rubber, rice, sugar corn, etc, any thai government was/is involv...(Read More)

Man survives high-speed slam into six-wheeled truck

Many locals drive as they are alone on the road, look for nothing. It's all because of the...me-...(Read More)

Karon residents petition Governor over barrier blocking ‘public road’

Hahaha, even the highest Island authorities and officials do not follow orders, so what to expect fr...(Read More)

Login game premier league competition

i think it would better and more fun if....1point for correct prediction (win,lose or draw) and 2poi...(Read More)

 

Go Air
JW Marriott Phuket
777 Beach Condo
Harvey Law Corporation
Thai Residential
Dream Beach Club
HeadStart International School Phuket
ZUMA Restaurant
Tile-it
Dan About Thailand
China International Boat Show 2019
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET

 