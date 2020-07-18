Foreigners can apply for visa extensions after July 31

BANGKOK: Foreign visitors still stranded in the Kingdom by the COVID-19 pandemic will be allowed to apply for an extended short stay after their visas expire on July 31, the Immigration Bureau chief said on Friday (July 17).

By Bangkok Post

Saturday 18 July 2020, 10:14AM

Long queues of foreign nationals at the Immigration Bureau office at the Government Complex in Nonthaburi on March 23, seeking visa extensions after the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted their travel plans. The bureau later declared a “visa amnesty” until July 31 to reduce the risk of crowding at its offices. Photo: Bangkok Post / file

Foreign tourists who are unable to leave Thailand would be given a grace period from Aug 1 to Sept 26 to apply to stay for a specified period, said Pol Lt Gen Sompong Chingduang, the bureau commissioner. However, if they do not obtain extensions and are still in the country after Sept 26, they would face legal action and be blacklisted.

He urged foreigners to contact the bureau as soon as possible to prepare for their next steps in order to avoid crowding as the Sept 26 deadline approached, reports the Bangkok Post.

Foreign visitors must specify their reasons and submit necessary documents when seeking to renew short-term visas, which will be granted for 30 days, he said.

“If they are unable to return because there are no flights or due to lockdown measures in their countries, they must submit proof. The granting of a short-stay visa will be made on a case-by-case basis,” Pol Lt Gen Sompong said during a visit to Phuket, a province with a high number of stranded foreigners.

He said the bureau had asked the Council of State about the proposed short stay and it had advised that the Interior Ministry could issue an announcement.

He said the Interior Ministry’s visa relief measures for foreign visitors would be submitted to the Cabinet for approval next Tuesday. The bureau would later issue guidelines on how to apply for a visa extension.

He said those who planned to return to their home countries did not need to contact the bureau but also had to leave Thailand by Sept 26.

He estimated that between 300,000 and 400,000 foreigners were stranded in the Kingdom due to the lockdown.

The government earlier automatically extended their visas until July 31, but they must still inform authorities where they are staying.





