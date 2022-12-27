Foreigners arrested in Patong for overstay

PHUKET: Phuket Immigration officers have arrested two foreigners in Patong for overstaying in the country. One of the foreigners had been illegally staying in Thailand for nearly nine years.

immigrationpatong

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Tuesday 27 December 2022, 06:01PM

The two foreigners were arrested at a location on Phra Braamee Rd yesterday (Dec 26), officials reported.

One the two arrested was named by Phuket Immigration as Indian national Anil Dutt, 44, who had overstayed in Thailand 1,322 days ‒ that is, more than three years and seven months,

The other foreigner arrested was named as Pakistan national Anjum Raza, 35, who had illegally stayed in the country 3,270 days ‒ that is, more than eight years and 11 months.

Both were taken to Patong Police Station and charged with illegally staying in the country, and now face deportation under the ‘Good guys in, Bad guys out’ policy of the Immigration Bureau.