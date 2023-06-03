Zonezi Properties
333 at the beach Zonezi Properties British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Foreigner slashed by boat propeller in Phuket

Foreigner slashed by boat propeller in Phuket

PHUKET: An unnamed foreign man was hospitalised in Phuket on Thursday (June 1) after being slashed by a boat propeller. However, no information has been released regarding the circumstances that led to the injury. The case was reported on Saturday (June 2).

marineSafety
By The Phuket News

Sunday 4 June 2023, 10:00AM

Pearl Center rescue workers provided help to a man who was struck by a boat propeller in Phuket on June 1. Photo: PPAO

Pearl Center rescue workers provided help to a man who was struck by a boat propeller in Phuket on June 1. Photo: PPAO

Pearl Center rescue workers provided help to a man who was struck by a boat propeller in Phuket on June 1. Photo: PPAO

Pearl Center rescue workers provided help to a man who was struck by a boat propeller in Phuket on June 1. Photo: PPAO

« »

Emergency medical workers were notified of the incident at around 4.45pm, according to a report by the Phuket Provincial Administrative Organization (PPAO, or OrBorJor) covering the activities of the Pearl Center rescue unit, which operates under the PPAO.

Upon receiving the information, Pearl Center rescue workers rushed to Chalong Pier, where they found the victim a foreign man with a “tear wound” on his left foot. The patient was conscious and responsive yet medical help beyond first aid was required.

Personnel from the Pearl Center stopped the bleeding and dressed the wound at the scene, before transporting the man to Chalong Hospital, which is located less than 1 km from the pier.

Thai Residential

The PPAO did not disclose the man’s name, age, or nationality, although the latter is often mentioned in reports covering Pearl Center activities.

No information has been provided regarding when or how the foreigner sustained the injury to his leg, although the report clearly states that he was “injured by a boat propeller.” No boat accidents were reported on June 1.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Russian man drowns at Naithon Beach
Phuket marks Queen’s Birthday, Visakha Bucha Day
Emergency workers showcase skills in Phuket airport fire drill
Sick Thai elephant to fly home from Sri Lanka in July
Phuket airport shop warned of alcohol sales ban
Over 230 dead, 850 hurt in horrific train collision in India
Injured turtle rescued in Phang Nga, recovers in Phuket
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket fugitive resurfaces, Kathu Police officers transferred after raids, Military reform || June 2
Registration concludes for June 11 royal events in Phuket
Motorists warned of months-long road closure in Samkong
Tourist from Kazakhstan drowns at Kata Beach
One dead, one injured after sports coupe wipes out motorcycle in Phuket
Kathu Police transferred after nightclub raids
Interpol fugitive wanted for killing Brit in Phuket surfaces in Norway
Forest conservation project honours Her Majesty the Queen’s upcoming birthday

 

Phuket community
Russian man drowns at Naithon Beach

When are Phuket officials and the lifeguards going to get it through their thick skulls that they ca...(Read More)

Emergency workers showcase skills in Phuket airport fire drill

Are fire drills 4 times a year enough practice to keep the fire fighters proficient? When I worked o...(Read More)

Phuket airport shop warned of alcohol sales ban

How about finding some real police work to do. Plenty of criimes going on that need to be investigat...(Read More)

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket fugitive resurfaces, Kathu Police officers transferred after raids, Military reform || June 2

using a fake passport alone is a criminal offense that might add +5 years to this orc's sentence...(Read More)

Phuket surfing competition confirmed

Why not include a bodysurfing division?...(Read More)

Injured turtle rescued in Phang Nga, recovers in Phuket

Laws. laws?? Thailand has ( rubber-) laws for everything. But lawmakers make laws with loopholes, la...(Read More)

Council gives nod to cull top brass

What are seppos? ...(Read More)

Pita case could force new poll

John Denver??? ...(Read More)

Motorists warned of months-long road closure in Samkong

There's already a gigantic drainage culvert just to the left of the field you can see in the pic...(Read More)

Pita case could force new poll

There's only one whinging hypocrite here @JohnC and everyone knows who it is. if you think the c...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Zonezi Properties
HeadStart International School Phuket
The Pavilions Phuket
Phuket Property
SALA
BahtSold
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Blue Tree Phuket
Open Kitchen Laguna
Brightview Center
Laguna Phuket 2023
Subscribe to The Phuket News

 