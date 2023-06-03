Foreigner slashed by boat propeller in Phuket

PHUKET: An unnamed foreign man was hospitalised in Phuket on Thursday (June 1) after being slashed by a boat propeller. However, no information has been released regarding the circumstances that led to the injury. The case was reported on Saturday (June 2).

marineSafety

By The Phuket News

Sunday 4 June 2023, 10:00AM

Pearl Center rescue workers provided help to a man who was struck by a boat propeller in Phuket on June 1. Photo: PPAO

Pearl Center rescue workers provided help to a man who was struck by a boat propeller in Phuket on June 1. Photo: PPAO

Emergency medical workers were notified of the incident at around 4.45pm, according to a report by the Phuket Provincial Administrative Organization (PPAO, or OrBorJor) covering the activities of the Pearl Center rescue unit, which operates under the PPAO.

Upon receiving the information, Pearl Center rescue workers rushed to Chalong Pier, where they found the victim – a foreign man with a “tear wound” on his left foot. The patient was conscious and responsive yet medical help beyond first aid was required.

Personnel from the Pearl Center stopped the bleeding and dressed the wound at the scene, before transporting the man to Chalong Hospital, which is located less than 1 km from the pier.

The PPAO did not disclose the man’s name, age, or nationality, although the latter is often mentioned in reports covering Pearl Center activities.

No information has been provided regarding when or how the foreigner sustained the injury to his leg, although the report clearly states that he was “injured by a boat propeller.” No boat accidents were reported on June 1.