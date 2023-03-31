Foreigner killed in Phuket motorbike crash as road death tally reaches 35

PHUKET: A foreign national has died in Phuket after a motorcycle rear-ended a garbage truck on Karon beach road in the early hours of this morning (Mar 31)

accidentsdeathtourismSafety

By The Phuket News

Friday 31 March 2023, 01:29PM

Phuket road toll as of this morning (Mar 31). The most recent accident not included. Image: ThaiRSC

The accident on Karon beach road on Phuket’s west coast happened at about 2.28am, Ruamjai Rescue Foundation said in a Facebook post, published minutes after the reported time of the accident.

Rescue workers from the Chalong-based foundation along with another EMS team arrived at the scene to find a garbage truck parked at the side of the road. A damaged motorcycle and a body of an unnamed foreigner were lying nearby.

The rider is believed to have died instantly after rear-ending the garbage truck. It is unknown if the foreign national was wearing a helmet while riding the motorcycle or if the person was fit to drive.

Ruamjai Rescue Foundation did not reveal anything about the identity of the deceased foreigner, neither the person’s nationality, age nor gender. The case is yet to be reported by Karon Police or other official agencies.

According to the national Thailand Road Safety Committee (ThaiRSC), Phuket suffered no deaths and 78 people injured in road accidents yesterday and today (Mar 30-31). The most recent death in Karon is not included in the tally.

Already so far this year ThaiRSC has recorded 34 people have died and 5,883 people have been hospitalised after road accidents on the island since the start of the year. This gives an average of one death every three days and 65 injuries requiring hospitalisation daily.