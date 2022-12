Foreigner in fall at Phuket airport

PHUKET: A foreign man has been rushed to hospital after he fell from the balcony on the third floor of the International Terminal at Phuket airport this afternoon (Dec 28).



By The Phuket News

Wednesday 28 December 2022, 06:11PM

Photo: Phuket Tourist Police

Police and rescue workers were alerted to the incident at 3:08pm, according to official reports.

The man was rushed to Thalang Hospital. No details have been released about the man’s condition.

Unofficial reports claim that the man was a 35-year-old United States citizen.

The area where the man landed on the ground has been sealed off. Sakhu Police are investigating the incident, officials reports noted.