Foreigner charged for motorbike stunt on Phuket public road

PHUKET: A foreign motorcyclist has been charged for engaging in stunt-riding on Saiyuan Rd in Phuket, an act that has sparked widespread criticism from both Thai and foreign communities, leaving Phuket thousands of netizens enraged.

transporttourismSafetycrimepolice
By The Phuket News

Friday 26 May 2023, 05:56PM

The unnamed rider at Chalong Police Station and with his Yamaha Aerox 155cc scooter. Image: Chalong Police

The unnamed rider performing

The unnamed rider performing "wheelie" on his Yamaha Aerox 155cc scooter. Image: Chalong Police (photos by Phuket Times)

Chalong Police Chief Col Ekkarat Plaiduang confirmed the charges against the unnamed foreign motorcyclist today (May 26).

"He should have been prosecuted in court today, with the primary charge being reckless riding with disregard for the safety of others," stated Col Ekkarat during a telephone conversation with The Phuket News.

Col Ekkarat further revealed that the foreigner’s behavior on Saiyuan Rd resulted in multiple charges, including riding without a helmet. However, the primary offense was driving in a manner that endangered the safety of others.

Under the new point system, this offense carries a four-point penalty, equating it to the most serious violations such as hit-and-run incidents and driving under the influence of alcohol or narcotics.

The incident involving the unidentified foreigner’s stunt-riding gained attention after being reported in Phuket media on the morning of May 21. The news quickly went viral, accumulating approximately 4,000 reactions and 500 comments by the evening of May 25. It was at this point that Chalong Police announced the apprehension of the rider.

Chalong Police provided limited details of the incident. In particular, it was confirmed, that the incident happened around 11.30pm on May 20. The location was given as “Saiyuan Rd near the entrance to Soi Huaphru in Rawai”.

Police confirmed the driver would be proceeded according to the law, but did not reveal the man’s identity. Photos taken by the Chalong Police, featuring the man and his Yamaha Aerox scooter, have been intentionally blurred to conceal his identity.

