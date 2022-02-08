BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Foreigner’s assassins ‘are hiding in Phuket’

Foreigner’s assassins ‘are hiding in Phuket’

PHUKET: The Royal Thai Police is stepping up its hunt for gunmen who shot dead a foreign national in Rawai on Friday night.

murdercrimepolice
By Bangkok Post

Tuesday 8 February 2022, 09:41AM

National police chief Pol Gen Suwat Jangyodsuk (left) in Phuket yesterday (Feb 7). Photo: Radio Thailand Phuket

National police chief Pol Gen Suwat Jangyodsuk (left) in Phuket yesterday (Feb 7). Photo: Radio Thailand Phuket

Pol Gen Suwat Jangyodsuk, chief of the national police, arrived on this resort island yesterday (Feb 7) to supervise the investigation into the killing of Jimi Singh Sandhu, who was gunned down at a beachfront villa at Rawai beach.

Police said the attackers were hiding in Phuket, and officers are now tracking them by checking CCTV footage in the province, report sthe Bangkok Post.

The victim was previously identified as Mandeep Singh, as found in his passport, according to reports. However, Canadian authorities said he had been stripped of his Canadian nationality after being found involved in criminal activity, police said.

Police said the killing likely stemmed from conflicts between rival gangs and two suspects, likely foreign nationals, are being sought, noting they were captured on a security camera following the attack.

According to police, the victim, known as "Slice", was believed to be a member of an Indian criminal gang operating in Canada, involved in the drug trade, human trafficking and other violent crimes.

Police said the victim stayed at the villa 15 days per month, paying B100,000 a month to rent the place. He drove to and from the villa several times a day and was frequently visited by two foreign women, they said.

C and C Marine

In the villa, police found brand name handbags worth hundreds of millions of baht, three Apple mobile phones and a rented red MG car. They also found many footprints in an empty house near the villa.

Pol Col Kritsana Pattanacharoen, deputy police spokesman, yesterday said officers were working closely with Canadian authorities on the investigation.

He said the initial probe showed that the gunmen used two types of guns: 9mm and .38mm pistols. The attackers were likely to be foreign nationals, he noted.

He said the victim entered Thailand on Jan 27 via a private plane and noted that police have not ruled out any motives behind the killing.

Pol Lt Gen Ampol Buaraporn, commissioner of Provincial Police Region 8, said the victim likely migrated from India to Canada when he was a child.

He said the victim was also wanted by Indian authorities for alleged drug trafficking.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

maverick | 08 February 2022 - 10:46:37 

Keystone cops they will be chasing their tails for months would not be surprised if the assailants were right under their nose’s

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Saudi crown prince to visit ‘this year’
Putin says ready for compromise after talks with Macron on Ukraine
All provinces record lowest level of revenue in 2021
Phuket marks 413 new COVID cases, no new deaths
Tour bubble plan in works
Gen Suwat probes passports in slaying of gang member in Phuket
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: ’Indian gangster’ slain in Rawai, Nai Harn wildfire, Phuketian is Miss Thailand! || February 7
Firefighters remain on watch in Nai Harn
Australia to reopen borders to tourists on Feb 21
Electricity outages to affect parts of Chalong, Mai Khao
BOT awaits tourism revival, holds rates for another year
Phuket’s ‘Nita’ crowned Miss Thailand
Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai repeats sexual assault denial
Ministry to propose relaxation of virus curbs
Phuket marks 436 new COVID cases, no new deaths

 

Phuket community
Tour bubble plan in works

Well in a 5 star hotel in Karon was 6 workers out from work last day. And last week 5 people, and th...(Read More)

Phuket marks 413 new COVID cases, no new deaths

4371 Sandbox arrivals have tested positive for the virus since January 1st. The Sandbox needs to be...(Read More)

Ministry to propose relaxation of virus curbs

Sweetie@ subtle difference was the 1918 pandemic otherwise known as the Spanish Flu killed the young...(Read More)

Foreigner’s assassins ‘are hiding in Phuket’

Keystone cops they will be chasing their tails for months would not be surprised if the assailants w...(Read More)

Firefighters remain on watch in Nai Harn

Perhaps it is a yearly step by step a silent land clearing to extend the banana plantage? Are there...(Read More)

Gen Suwat probes passports in slaying of gang member in Phuket

When Canada deported this Indian gangster 6 years ago, did it not cancel his Canadian passport/drivi...(Read More)

Gen Suwat probes passports in slaying of gang member in Phuket

A National Police general coming all the way to Phuket for a criminal murdered by rival criminals? A...(Read More)

Tour bubble plan in works

Anutin's Ministry will change the way it reports infection numbers so people can live daily life...(Read More)

Gen Suwat probes passports in slaying of gang member in Phuket

'Known gang member'?? A few days ago it was reported as an unknown Canadian citizen. Now it ...(Read More)

Firefighters remain on watch in Nai Harn

Get your facts right Mayor. Hot weather and dry grass alone will NOT start a fire. It needs an ignit...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Subscribe to The Phuket News
QSI International School Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
Brightview Center
PaintFX
Phuket Property
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
EPL predictions
Art-Tec Design
Thai Residential
Avista Grande Phuket Karon - MGallery

 