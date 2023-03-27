Foreign workers called in for street brawl in Soi Sansabai

PHUKET: Three foreigners have been called in for engaging in a street brawl in Soi Sansabai early this morning (Mar 27).

patongtourismviolencepolice

By The Phuket News

Monday 27 March 2023, 05:33PM

A video showing the brawl has already been posted on social media. The video shows three foreign men attacking three tourists, with one of the foreigners using what appears to be an aluminium bar, reports the government operated Phuket Info Center.

Police were called to the scene, a streetside restaurant in Soi Sansabai, located off the inland end of Bangla Rd, at 12:50am, said the report by police.

When the officers arrived only three people involved in the brawl were still there: Jordanian national Mohammad Jehad Mohammad Alomari and Egyptian national Abdelrahman Mohamed Ahmed Elfawal, both 25 years old; and Mr Wai Lu Soe (nationality not given).

All three men worked for the Atlas restaurant, where the fight started.

The report said that five foreign tourists who were drunk had ordered food at the restaurant, and told the staff to hurry up. The staff told the group they had to wait their turn.

Unhappy with the response, one of the drunken group reportedly threw a bottle of water into the restaurant’s serving area, sparking a heavy handed response from the staff.

At last report, police have located the tourists involved and called them to present themselves to police in order to give a statement recording their version of events.