British International School, Phuket
Carnival Magic 333 at the beach Pro Property Partners British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Foreign workers called in for street brawl in Soi Sansabai

Foreign workers called in for street brawl in Soi Sansabai

PHUKET: Three foreigners have been called in for engaging in a street brawl in Soi Sansabai early this morning (Mar 27).

patongtourismviolencepolice
By The Phuket News

Monday 27 March 2023, 05:33PM

Image: Phuket Info Center

Image: Phuket Info Center

Image: Phuket Info Center

Image: Phuket Info Center

Image: Phuket Info Center

Image: Phuket Info Center

Image: Phuket Info Center

Image: Phuket Info Center

« »

A video showing the brawl has already been posted on social media. The video shows three foreign men attacking three tourists, with one of the foreigners using what appears to be an aluminium bar, reports the government operated Phuket Info Center.

Police were called to the scene, a streetside restaurant in Soi Sansabai, located off the inland end of Bangla Rd, at 12:50am, said the report by police.

When the officers arrived only three people involved in the brawl were still there: Jordanian national Mohammad Jehad Mohammad Alomari and Egyptian national Abdelrahman Mohamed Ahmed Elfawal, both 25 years old; and Mr Wai Lu Soe  (nationality not given).

All three men worked for the Atlas restaurant, where the fight started.

Laguna Phuket 2023

The report said that five foreign tourists who were drunk had ordered food at the restaurant, and told the staff to hurry up. The staff told the group they had to wait their turn. 

Unhappy with the response, one of the drunken group reportedly threw a bottle of water into the restaurant’s serving area, sparking a heavy handed response from the staff.

At last report, police have located the tourists involved and called them to present themselves to police in order to give a statement recording their version of events.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Bolt, InDriver still illegal, say Phuket officials
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket taxi skirmish, Phuket ‘Supermom’ fighter wins big, Shop owner urges police action || March 27
Man jumps off Thao Thepkasattri Bridge
Roadworks to hamper traffic near Phuket Immigration
Policeman offers rub downs to calm visitors
Fears for safety after beauty clinic owner assaulted, threatened at gunpoint
NBTC risks free World Cup coverage
Power outage to affect Nai Yang
Putin says will deploy tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus
Latest Phuket taxi skirmish ends amicably
Phuket and NZ discuss education personnel exchange
Phuket Opinion: Shine a little light
Reduced cost school uniform promotion launched
‘Everything wiped away’: Tornado kills at least 25 in Mississippi
Songkran arrivals to jump

 

Phuket community
Latest Phuket taxi skirmish ends amicably

Nice to know intimidation is now known as a' misunderstanding'- never seen that in the Oxfor...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Shine a little light

Golf play expressions are not having any value to encourage Thai people and foreigners living here p...(Read More)

Latest Phuket taxi skirmish ends amicably

the usual day in the jungle ... ...(Read More)

Fears for safety after beauty clinic owner assaulted, threatened at gunpoint

When you own/operate a business on Phuket during high season you not go other provinces, and leave y...(Read More)

Latest Phuket taxi skirmish ends amicably

Take the bus ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Shine a little light

@Maverick. Totally agree. Surely theres a basement at home where they could sit in their aged, crust...(Read More)

Reduced cost school uniform promotion launched

Perhaps a pilot project to see or it works? School students go in 'private' clothes to schoo...(Read More)

Latest Phuket taxi skirmish ends amicably

I doubt or the taxi/transport thugs are protected. It seems closer to the truth that these cartels a...(Read More)

Police shoot gunman dead after 15-hour standoff

Two deadly standoff's in 1 week time. And they were really long in duration. Are there no traine...(Read More)

Tourist police clamp down on overstay, tourism-related crimes

Start the clamp down on Immigration officers, visa agents and foreigners provided 1 year student vis...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Open Kitchen Laguna
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Blue Tree Phuket
Pro Property Partners
Brightview Center
Thai Residential
HeadStart International School Phuket
Ixina Thailand
Pacific Prime Thailand
SAii Laguna Sunday Brunch
CBRE Phuket
The Pavilions Phuket
Phuket Property
Subscribe to The Phuket News

 