Foreign woman crushed by 22-wheeler in Chalong

PHUKET: A foreign woman died instantly at the scene after failing to control her rented motorcycle, falling down on the road and being run over by a truck and trailer in Chalong today (May 4).

accidentsdeathSafetytransporttourism

By The Phuket News

Thursday 4 May 2023, 06:02PM

UPDATE: Chalong Police have confirmed that the driver of the truck did not escape from the scene and gave his statement to the officers when they arrived. According to the driver, the bike was taking over his truck and then slipped on the road. He was unable to avoid collision. Chalong Police officers have a CCTV video of the accident showing no wrong actions by the truck driver.

The fatal accident in Chalong was reported by the Ruamjai Phuket Foundation just after 4.30pm today. The accident happened on Chao Fa West Rd., less than 700m from the foundation’s headquarters.

Having arrived at the scene in front of the entrance to Chao Fa Thani housing estate, rescue workers found a damaged Honda CRF enduro motorcycle belonging to a local rental shop.

Near the motorbike was the body of an unnamed Polish woman. According to the Ruamjai Phuket Foundation, she died at the scene from multiple injuries, including cracked skull and broken bones. The body was taken to Vachira Phuket Hospital.

Eyewitnesses at the scene told rescue workers that the woman was riding her bike in the direction of Soi Ta-Ied when she hit a roadside guardrail. The woman then fell on the road and was run over by a 22-wheeled truck and trailer.

It was not specified if the driver of the truck stopped his vehicle after the incident. Photos from the scene show the body of the unnamed Polish woman and her motorcycle, but no trucks are present anywhere in the nearest vicinity. Yet Ruamjai reports that the vehicle had 22 wheels.

Chalong Police are yet to report the incident. Name and age of the deceased have not been revealed by the rescue workers.