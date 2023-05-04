Pro Property Partners
333 at the beach Pro Property Partners British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Foreign woman crushed by 22-wheeler in Chalong

Foreign woman crushed by 22-wheeler in Chalong

PHUKET: A foreign woman died instantly at the scene after failing to control her rented motorcycle, falling down on the road and being run over by a truck and trailer in Chalong today (May 4). 

accidentsdeathSafetytransporttourism
By The Phuket News

Thursday 4 May 2023, 06:02PM

A woman from Poland died in Phuket road accident on May 4. Photo: Ruamjai Phuket Foundation

A woman from Poland died in Phuket road accident on May 4. Photo: Ruamjai Phuket Foundation

A woman from Poland died in Phuket road accident on May 4. Photo: Ruamjai Phuket Foundation

A woman from Poland died in Phuket road accident on May 4. Photo: Ruamjai Phuket Foundation

A woman from Poland died in Phuket road accident on May 4. Photo: Ruamjai Phuket Foundation

A woman from Poland died in Phuket road accident on May 4. Photo: Ruamjai Phuket Foundation

« »

UPDATE: Chalong Police have confirmed that the driver of the truck did not escape from the scene and gave his statement to the officers when they arrived. According to the driver, the bike was taking over his truck and then slipped on the road. He was unable to avoid collision. Chalong Police officers have a CCTV video of the accident showing no wrong actions by the truck driver.

The fatal accident in Chalong was reported by the Ruamjai Phuket Foundation just after 4.30pm today. The accident happened on Chao Fa West Rd., less than 700m from the foundation’s headquarters.  

Having arrived at the scene in front of the entrance to Chao Fa Thani housing estate, rescue workers found a damaged Honda CRF enduro motorcycle belonging to a local rental shop. 

Near the motorbike was the body of an unnamed Polish woman. According to the Ruamjai Phuket Foundation, she died at the scene from multiple injuries, including cracked skull and broken bones. The body was taken to Vachira Phuket Hospital.

The Pavilions Phuket

Eyewitnesses at the scene told rescue workers that the woman was riding her bike in the direction of Soi Ta-Ied when she hit a roadside guardrail. The woman then fell on the road and was run over by a 22-wheeled truck and trailer.

It was not specified if the driver of the truck stopped his vehicle after the incident. Photos from the scene show the body of the unnamed Polish woman and her motorcycle, but no trucks are present anywhere in the nearest vicinity. Yet Ruamjai reports that the vehicle had 22 wheels.

Chalong Police are yet to report the incident. Name and age of the deceased have not been revealed by the rescue workers.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Foreigners asked for home photos by Phuket Immigration, Face scans for bank apps || May 4
Boy, 10, in critical condition after near drowning incident
Industry urges drought measures
Lawyers look to expand free legal advice at police stations
Two arrested for illegal fishing off Cape Panwa
Myanmar junta pardons more than 2,000 political prisoners
’Aem’ Cyanide’s police ex-husband arrested
Phuket Immigration demands title deeds, home walk-throughs for permit to stay extensions
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Machete murder fugitive caught in Phuket, Island inmates to become boatbuilders || May 3
Phuket marine safety ramped up for long weekend
‘Green’ loan to encourage renewable energy usage
Phuket prisoners to get vocational training in boatbuilding
Evidence implicates police officer in ‘Aem Cyanide’ case
Their Majesties to attend King Charles’ coronation
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Cop implicated in cyanide serial killer case, Phuket airport runway woes, Fatal crashes || May 2

 

Phuket community
’Aem’ Cyanide’s police ex-husband arrested

For a serial killer, Ms. Sararat was incredibly careless and sloppy...amateurish. The only reason sh...(Read More)

Two arrested for illegal fishing off Cape Panwa

No Kurt, the "prison" wording only applies to westerners, so when they get caught bringing...(Read More)

Phuket prisoners to get vocational training in boatbuilding

This it’s very good news. ...(Read More)

Phuket Immigration demands title deeds, home walk-throughs for permit to stay extensions

Agree. Purely a persuasion to pay agents who'll share the fee. I'm curious as to the logi...(Read More)

Phuket Immigration demands title deeds, home walk-throughs for permit to stay extensions

Are this new rules “again“ for all exstention to stay, or only for this with B visum exstention....(Read More)

Phuket Immigration demands title deeds, home walk-throughs for permit to stay extensions

Two side copy of Chanote and show/copy of blue housebook should be enough. Strange Immigration not t...(Read More)

Phuket Immigration demands title deeds, home walk-throughs for permit to stay extensions

@ Kamala Pete, totally useless to appeal on Governor. The good man is to busy with many merit show d...(Read More)

Phuket Immigration demands title deeds, home walk-throughs for permit to stay extensions

Lesser people now will use a agent. So the Immigration officers cut in their 'own' B5,000 br...(Read More)

Phuket Immigration demands title deeds, home walk-throughs for permit to stay extensions

Is this latest "net" being cast in order to pick up long-overstay russians who are keeping...(Read More)

Two arrested for illegal fishing off Cape Panwa

Bad boys. So, what next? How much will be the fine? 500thb? Sure they not get prison time as always...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Phuket Property
HeadStart International School Phuket
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Pro Property Partners
Ixina Thailand
Brightview Center
SALA
Open Kitchen Laguna
Laguna Phuket 2023
SAii Laguna Sunday Brunch
Thai Residential
Blue Tree Phuket

 