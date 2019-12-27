The ministry said foreign visitors accounted for 3.35 million last month, a rise of 5.92% from the 3.1mn recorded during the same period of last year.
Visitors from China, Thailand's biggest source of tourists, jumped 18.33% in November year-on-year, after October’s 27.81% surge, due partly to last year’s comparatively low figures. Tourists from other Asean members came second at 9.5mn, up from 9mn, a 4.7% rise year-on-year.
A total of 3.36mn tourists in November spent B167 billion, up 2.98% from a year earlier.
In the January-November period, overall tourist arrivals totalled 35.87mn, up 4.44% from a year earlier.
Foreign tourist receipts make up about 12% of Thailand's gross domestic product.
