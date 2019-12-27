THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Foreign tourist arrivals up 5.92% in November

Foreign tourist arrivals up 5.92% in November

BANGKOK: Tourist arrivals in Thailand rose 5.92% in November from a year earlier, after increasing 12.51% in the previous month, the Tourism and Sports Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday (Dec 25).

tourismeconomics
By Bangkok Post

Friday 27 December 2019, 08:50AM

Promthep Cape is one of Phuket's most photographed and perhaps best-known location for Thai and foreign tourists. Photo: Sarot Meksophawannakul / Bangkok Post

Promthep Cape is one of Phuket's most photographed and perhaps best-known location for Thai and foreign tourists. Photo: Sarot Meksophawannakul / Bangkok Post

The ministry said foreign visitors accounted for 3.35 million last month, a rise of 5.92% from the 3.1mn recorded during the same period of last year.

Visitors from China, Thailand's biggest source of tourists, jumped 18.33% in November year-on-year, after October’s 27.81% surge, due partly to last year’s comparatively low figures. Tourists from other Asean members came second at 9.5mn, up from 9mn, a 4.7% rise year-on-year.

A total of 3.36mn tourists in November spent B167 billion, up 2.98% from a year earlier.

Diamond Resort Phuket

In the January-November period, overall tourist arrivals totalled 35.87mn, up 4.44% from a year earlier.

Foreign tourist receipts make up about 12% of Thailand's gross domestic product.

Read original story here.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Bruce Lee’s daughter sues one of China’s biggest fast food chains
Report of missing kayak couple found living in Rawai confirmed a false alarm
B1.5bn Phuket cable car project given green light
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Wife-killing tourist gets life! Missing couple alive, hiding out? Paedo monk arrested! || December 26
Phuket remembers those lost to the tsunami
National police deputy launches Phuket New Year anti-crime, road-safety blitz
Trang mayor missing after his car plunges into canal
Scams to look out for this festive season
Future Forward Party members in Phuket protest Election Commission rulings
Abbot charged with sexual abuse of young novices
Hacked security footage from cramped Thai prison posted on YouTube
Thailand landmine clearance to finish 'by 2023': Pornpipat
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Plastic microbead ban? Mayor sentenced to death! Street food festivals! || December 25
Rawai Mayor clarifies response to claims that missing kayak couple hiding in Phuket
Chinese tourist sentenced to life for killing wife at Phuket resort

 

Phuket community
British man found dead after freak fall, left wedged between water pump and house

GerryT82...did I miss something, or are you making things up, where did you read any reference to a...(Read More)

B1.5bn Phuket cable car project given green light

Mmmm...ongoing maintenance will be done by... 82 metres is a long way to drop, or to be stranded ......(Read More)

British man found dead after freak fall, left wedged between water pump and house

@ Pascale- I suggest YOR do not cast aspersions either- I knew this man very well and am perfectly s...(Read More)

B1.5bn Phuket cable car project given green light

Don't know where it will be built, no budget for operating costs, ticket income, or ridership n...(Read More)

B1.5bn Phuket cable car project given green light

No no no no no...... please no! Phuket needs money spent on infrastructure: water, sewage, rubbish c...(Read More)

B1.5bn Phuket cable car project given green light

how do you know where to carry out an EIA if you don't know the location until after you've ...(Read More)

National police deputy launches Phuket New Year anti-crime, road-safety blitz

Hahahaha...(Read More)

Rawai Mayor clarifies response to claims that missing kayak couple hiding in Phuket

"The officers did not look inside the tent" Please hit me but don't s...t me [Edited]...(Read More)

British man found dead after freak fall, left wedged between water pump and house

@Pascale. A police LT in his function should not bla-bla around to press what 'he was told from...(Read More)

British man found dead after freak fall, left wedged between water pump and house

@K.G. Who is talking about bachelor or higher degrees for RTP officers? Not me. Haha. Such high lev...(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
JW Marriott Phuket
CIBS 2020 - The 25th China (Shanghai) International Boat Show
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
La Boucherie
Thai Residential
HeadStart International School Phuket
Thailand Yacht Show
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL

 