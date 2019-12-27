Foreign tourist arrivals up 5.92% in November

BANGKOK: Tourist arrivals in Thailand rose 5.92% in November from a year earlier, after increasing 12.51% in the previous month, the Tourism and Sports Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday (Dec 25).

tourismeconomics

By Bangkok Post

Promthep Cape is one of Phuket's most photographed and perhaps best-known location for Thai and foreign tourists. Photo: Sarot Meksophawannakul / Bangkok Post

The ministry said foreign visitors accounted for 3.35 million last month, a rise of 5.92% from the 3.1mn recorded during the same period of last year. Visitors from China, Thailand's biggest source of tourists, jumped 18.33% in November year-on-year, after October’s 27.81% surge, due partly to last year’s comparatively low figures. Tourists from other Asean members came second at 9.5mn, up from 9mn, a 4.7% rise year-on-year. A total of 3.36mn tourists in November spent B167 billion, up 2.98% from a year earlier. In the January-November period, overall tourist arrivals totalled 35.87mn, up 4.44% from a year earlier. Foreign tourist receipts make up about 12% of Thailand's gross domestic product. Read original story here.