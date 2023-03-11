Foreign, Thai divers trained as coral saviours in Phuket

PHUKET: Several foreigners have joined the Coral Rehabilitation for Divers Volunteers training program launched by the Royal Thai Navy (RTN) and the Department of Marine and Coastal Resources (DMCR).

By The Phuket News

Sunday 12 March 2023, 09:00AM

A total of 17 foreign and Thai divers are taking part in the coral restoration project. Photo: DMCR

The Coral Rehabilitation for Divers Volunteers was launched in Phuket on Saturday (Mar 11) with DMCR Deputy Director General Apichai Ekwanakul and other relevant officials present for the occasion.

A total of 17 divers with relevant experience have joined the course, including several foreign residents of Phuket.

“It is a training course for divers from dive master or instructor levels as well as general divers who have completed at least 30 dives at advanced level. The course is aimed at providing them with knowledge on the operating procedures of coral rehabilitation according to academic principles,” the DMCR said in a Facebook publication.

The 17 participants had they theory in coral restoration yesterday (Mar 11) while the practical part of the training program is scheduled for today (Mar 12) at Maithon Island off the eastern coast of Phuket.

“It is the duty of Phuket province to conserve, restore and maintain marine and coastal resources in order for them to be prosperous, sustainable and a valuable resource of Thailand,” the DMCR said.