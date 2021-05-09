The Phuket News
Foreign rider escapes fine for not wearing mask, gets warning instead

Foreign rider escapes fine for not wearing mask, gets warning instead

PHUKET: Phuket Immigration officers have warned foreigners that all people in Phuket should wear face masks in public places, including both Thai and foreign residents alike. The warning comes after a foreigner was charged for riding his motorcycle without a helmet and also received a warning from police for not wearing a mask.

By The Phuket News

Sunday 9 May 2021, 01:51PM

Immigration warns foreigners to wear face masks. Photo: PR Phuket

Immigration warns foreigners to wear face masks. Photo: PR Phuket

Immigration warns foreigners to wear face masks. Photo: PR Phuket

Immigration warns foreigners to wear face masks. Photo: PR Phuket

The warning was posted yesterday (May 8) on PR Phuket’s official Facebook page with the Royal Immigration Police insignia and words “Phuket Immigration” ion the top left corner. The publication was supported by photos of the unnamed foreigner riding helmet-less.

It was explained that Phuket Immigration was alarmed by the pictures posted on “Hod Jang Jangwat Phuket” page in Facebook.

“On May 7, officers of Phuket Immigration saw the photos of a male foreigner riding in Wichit without a helmet. Then Phuket Immigration cooperated with Phuket City Police and Wichit Police to track the man. Yesterday (May 8) he was found. Wichit Police charged him for not wearing helmet and warmed him to wear a face mask,” PR Phuket explained.

Wearing face masks in public is mandatory under both the Emergency Decree on Public Administration in Emergency Situations and a separate provincial order.

Violations of the order may be considered an offense under Section 51 of the Communicable Diseases Act (a fine not exceeding B20,000) and Section 18 of the Emergency Decree (up to two years in prison or a fine not exceeding B40,000, or both.

“The foreigner acknowledged and promised to follow the order,” Phuket PR noted.

Phuket PR also reminded about the DMHTT safety rule: D – Social Distancing, M – Mask wearing, H – Hand washing, T – Temperature checking, and T – Thai Chana app.

Fascinated | 09 May 2021 - 13:58:19 

Wow- hunting down a foreigner for not wearing a helmet. I've just watched 20 thais  ride past without them in the space of a couple of minutes. BiB- tough on crime, tough on the causes of crime, 555.

 

Phuket community
Phuket Opinion: Falling into the Seychelles Sinovac hole

Like allowing private hospitals to sell the 94% effective Moderna vaccine for 3000B instead of citin...(Read More)

Foreign rider escapes fine for not wearing mask, gets warning instead

Wow- hunting down a foreigner for not wearing a helmet. I've just watched 20 thais ride past wi...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Falling into the Seychelles Sinovac hole

Thank you TPN Editor! Crap- O- Vac is not going to save Phuket Tourism from ineptitude, only a 3 wee...(Read More)

Moderna package likely below B3,000

Good news. If it happens, then that's a perfectly reasonable price point, and for a more effecti...(Read More)

Moderna package likely below B3,000

Sinovac is about to be approved by the WHO, so it's wrong to say it hasn't been. ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Falling into the Seychelles Sinovac hole

A major distinction is that all visitors entering the Seychelles should have a negative PCR test. Th...(Read More)

July 1 is still on: Phuket Governor

Did Phuket Governor visited a glass ball fortune teller? 6000 and more tourists coming, billions of ...(Read More)

July 1 is still on: Phuket Governor

TUNA???????? WHAT??? Must be a typo right? ROFLMAO...(Read More)

July 1 is still on: Phuket Governor

GREAT NEWS! PHUKET IS OPENING AGAIN!!!!!!!!...(Read More)

PM eyes huge vaccine stockpile

CaptB the pharma companies don't hold the patents on these drugs. the American people do as it w...(Read More)

 

