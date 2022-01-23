BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Foreign property lures are rejected

Foreign property lures are rejected

BUSINESS: The Centre for Economic Situation Administration (CESA) chaired by Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha on Friday (Jan 21) put the brakes on proposals to increase foreign ownership quotas for condominiums from 49% and expand property leasehold rights for foreigners from 30 years to 50 years.

land
By Bangkok Post

Sunday 23 January 2022, 12:15PM

A general views of condos in Bangkok. Photo: Thanarak Khunton

A general views of condos in Bangkok. Photo: Thanarak Khunton

But it agreed in principle on a proposal to allow foreigners to hold land ownership of one rai for residential purposes, reports the Bangkok Post.

The Land Department has been tasked with studying the feasibility for two months, then making a proposal to CESA for reconsideration.

According to a source at Government House who requested anonymity, it was Interior Minister Anupong Paojinda who opposed the two proposals prepared by an ad hoc committee on new investment privileges for foreigners.

The committee was chaired by M.L. Chayotid Kridakorn, personal adviser to Deputy Prime Minister Supattanapong Punmeechaow.

At the meeting, the source said Gen Anupong argued the two issues are sensitive and the government would face a public backlash if it approves the proposals.

Mr Supattanapong said the government will continue the policy to lure wealthy foreign visitors to the country because it can generate income for Thailand in the long term.

EPL predictions

As part of its investment promotion package to rehabilitate the economy, the government aims to draw four groups of rich foreign visitors - wealthy global citizens, wealthy pensioners, remote work professionals, and highly skilled professionals - with privileges including a long-term visa for up to 10 years and land and property ownership.

The government hopes to attract more than a million qualified people to Thailand over five years.

The state expects these foreigners to spend on average B1 million per person per year while staying and working here, generating about B1 trillion total the next five years.

According to Mr Supattanapong, the government expects to conduct a survey soon to evaluate whether these four groups of wealthy foreigners remain interested in a long stay in Thailand based on existing privileges.

On Jan 18, the cabinet approved two Interior Ministry regulations. One is for issuance of long-stay visas for 10 years or long-term resident visas to four wealthy groups of visitors, while the other allows foreigners to work in Thailand.

A survey conducted by M.L. Chayotid among investors previously found they were interested a long stay in Thailand after government promises of 10-year visas and work permits.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Kurt | 24 January 2022 - 02:16:24 

If Thai Government like to lure 'rich' foreigners, retired or business wise, than rejecting foreign property lures is a wrong start. This discrimination is not working any longer. Hey Thailand , this people you like to lure and same time discriminate live in 2022! Is it not time for nonsense Thai bureacratie to try to land in 2022 as well?

PJ | 23 January 2022 - 19:27:35 

I read last week that the ten year visa can’t be renewed.  But what would be point of a visa with a right to own a property if it can’t be renewed?  Or do they mean you have to apply for a branc new 10yr visa (could be onerous if rules change).  More info needed before any opinion.  As to the minister’s comment that extending 30 year leases to 50 would be unpopular. That sounds over national

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Tourist uncertainty hampering Phuket hotel market
Rescue worker accosted by alley drunk for bringing patient home
Oil spill off Rayong, slick heading to coast
New downhill road considered to make Kata Hill safer
Phuket pubs, bars must register to sell alcohol
Biden threatens Putin with personal sanctions over Ukraine
Expert says fourth shot ‘not needed yet’
Phuket marks 343 new COVID cases, one new death
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Fatal tanker truck wipeout, Cannabis decriminalisation as recreational use proposed || January 25
Phuket Wittayalai suspends classes over COVID concerns
Thailand’s corruption standing slides
New improved B20 banknotes on the way
Tanker truck driver killed in high-speed wipeout
Eight dead in Cup of Nations stadium crush
B1.4bn boost ‘no cure’ for financial woe

 

Phuket community
Alcohol hours to be extended to 11pm

Omicron cases are not Delta cases. A world of difference. Omicron is a help to get immunity if we g...(Read More)

Alcohol hours to be extended to 11pm

With a reported 500 cases a day in Phuket, it is likely taht this extension will be short lived...(Read More)

Tanker truck driver killed in high-speed wipeout

Like laws in smart countries dictate, tankers, heavy truck, big busses should have speed limiters an...(Read More)

Thailand’s corruption standing slides

In all corrupt countries the general population remains poor. They should teach that given fact in s...(Read More)

Thailand’s corruption standing slides

Too many people feed corruption especially around all dealings with Immigration Offices some even th...(Read More)

Tanker truck driver killed in high-speed wipeout

Drunk drivers driving unregistered & uninsured vehicles on AU roads are covered by compulsory in...(Read More)

Tanker truck driver killed in high-speed wipeout

Were both drivers blood alcohol & methamphetamine tested immediately after the crash which woul...(Read More)

Expert says fourth shot ‘not needed yet’

Finally, now also in Thailand the light start shining about over-vaccination nonses, I wrote yester...(Read More)

Tanker truck driver killed in high-speed wipeout

@Pooliekev, please no drama/crocedile tears. A man in posession of full senses drove a tanker at TO ...(Read More)

Thailand’s corruption standing slides

No need to comment on this article. Every person in this country, local and foreign, know how bad th...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
QSI International School Phuket
Avista Grande Phuket Karon - MGallery
Brightview Center
HeadStart International School Phuket
PaintFX
Phuket Property
Thai Residential
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Art-Tec Design

 