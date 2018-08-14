THE PAVILIONS PHUKET EPL Prediction Competition 2018-2019 Kata Rocks
Foreign orgy in Lumpini Park sparks more patrols

BANGKOK: Patrols will be stepped up in public parks across Bangkok in the wake of complaints after a group of people was allegedly caught having sex in the city’s landmark Lumpini Park on Aug 7, the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has said.

crimepolicesex
By Bangkok Post

Tuesday 14 August 2018, 08:49AM

City Hall still insists there was no sex in the park, but is stepping up security patrols in all Bangkok parks to ensure it never happens again. Photo: Creative Commons

The stepped-up surveillance follows a tweet by @jiji_winkieboy last week that subsequently went viral.

In it, the author, who appears to be a Thai man with dyed pink hair, claimed he saw a group of people romping in the park in a secluded area while jogging there.

“I thought they were looking for Pokemons,” the message said, a reference to the popular location-based game, Pokeman Go, in which players to find cartoon characters on their mobile phones.

Media reports said foreigners were involved in the public orgy at the park’s Octagon Pavilion.

Last Friday (Aug 10), Bangkok Governor Aswin Kwanmuang challenged the Twitter user, promising him B100,000 if he could prove the allegation.

A security guard later confirmed the act had taken place and that he had confronted the uninhibited group and ordered them to leave, after which they dressed and complied.

Central Phuket

Following this news, the BMA appears to have had a change of heart over the weekend, with deputy Bangkok governor Jakkapan Phiewngam, who oversees the BMA’s Department of Environment, now saying more guards have been deployed at every BMA-run park.

The BMA has 37 parks under its supervision, most of which open from 4am to 9pm. Mr Jakkapan said surveillance would be ramped-up at dawn and dusk, without elaborating why.

“City Hall isn’t sitting on the issue because public parks are spaces shared by people of all ages,” said Mr Jakkapan.

He said warning signs in various languages including Chinese and Burmese would be added to all parks warning visitors against inappropriate conduct, adding that lewd conduct in public areas is illegal and could lead to fines of B10,000.

A guard at Lumpini said its has 20 booths with 10 guards on bicycles.

Read original story here.

 

 

