PHUKET: Police are looking for an accomplice who hastily fled the scene of an attempted break-and-enter at a small resort in Chalong early on Monday morning after his friend was forced to tap out while being overpowered by a foreign MMA fighter staying at the resort.

Wednesday 4 April 2018, 04:57PM

Capt Suthichai Kongkangwankietkul of the Chalong Police told The Phuket News today (April 4) that he was called to the 2 Home Resort, located in a small side street off Soi Ta-iad, renowned for its popular MMA and Muay Thai training centres, at about 3am.

“When I arrived, I saw the man, Chatchai Sitthipanya, 39, being held by foreigners,” he said.

“Mr Chatchai first told me that he had just come to the resort to see a friend, but witnesses and people at the scene said they didn’t know him and he later admitted that he went to the resort to commit the crime,” Capt Suthichai explained.

“Right now I am hunting for the second thief who was with Chatchai that night, and I am still investigating the case for more detail,” he added.

In the meantime, Chatchai has been charged with trespass and attempted burglary, Capt Suthichai confirmed.

“Already in my investigation I have found out that Chatchai has committed the same behaviour eight times before, in Chalong and Phuket Town,” he added.

Capt Suthichai noted that despite Chatchai’s criminal history as a repeat offender, he had not served any jail time.

“The last time was three years ago, and he was released on bail as he was handed down a suspended sentence,” Capt Suthichai explained.