THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Foreign Ministry denies US tip-off - no warning of strike on Iranian general

Foreign Ministry denies US tip-off - no warning of strike on Iranian general

BANGKOK: The Foreign Ministry is backtracking on earlier statements by the foreign minister that the United States had informed Thailand one day before its drone attack which killed Iranian forces leader Qassem Soleimani, saying the report was “misinformed.”

politics
By Bangkok Post

Wednesday 8 January 2020, 10:18AM

Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai said the United States had informed Thailand one day before its drone attack but the Foreign Ministry is backtracking on his statements. Photo: Bangkok Post file photo

Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai said the United States had informed Thailand one day before its drone attack but the Foreign Ministry is backtracking on his statements. Photo: Bangkok Post file photo

Ministry spokeswoman Busadee Santipitaks was commenting on remarks by Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai before reporters at Government House. He suggested the US had told Thailand about the attack on Thursday (Jan 2), a day before it happened, explaining that normally such an advisory would go through Asean, which Thailand chaired until recently.

However, subsequent checks found this was not the case. The US's closest allies with troops in Iraq, including Britain and Australia, say they themselves were not told in advance, and nor was the US Congress. Mr Don said Thailand only hoped the situation would not escalate, without any further provocation.

His remarks sparked public criticism, questioning why the minister disclosed such information publicly.

But Ms Busadee later denied its authenticity. “The FM was misinformed,” she said, saying she had rechecked with the minister and found it was not true.

Following Mr Don's remark, Chulalongkorn University political scientist Chookiat Panaspornprasit, specialising in Middle East issues, said the remark could be construed both positively and negatively. Even if it was true, many questions remain including to what extent Thailand knew and what were the purposes of conveying such information.

Panitan Wattanayagorn, a political scientist at Chulalongkorn University and chairman of the security advisory committee for Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, declined to comment unless the foreign minister's information was clarified.

However, he emphasised the importance of Asean countries coming together to discuss the issue. “Asean has a mechanism to work together. In such situations, Asean is designed to absorb the tension,” he said.

“If Asean [members] agree to stay neutral, it will be easy,” he said. “We should plan to handle the consequences [of the conflict] in the middle and long term,” he said.

MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET

Veteran diplomats echoed his remarks, saying Asean should urge all parties to exercise restraint in the US-Iran crisis. Retired lawmaker and ambassador Kobsak Chutikul said the bloc should issue a joint statement urging all sides to de-escalate tensions.

“In doing so, it will reiterate our neutral stance on the issue and protect our people in the Middle East from possible fallout. Our collective action will also pave the way for the evacuation of our people if need be,” he told the Bangkok Post.

Mr Kobsak said any US-Iran conflict will harm the global outlook rather than particular regions. “It will exacerbate the economic slowdown and trigger volatility, putting all of us, including Asean, at a disadvantage,” he said.

Meanwhile, Sihasak Phuangketkeow, a former permanent secretary of the Foreign Ministry, said the US-Iran fallout undermines international peace and stability.

“It affects regional security in the Middle East and has wider repercussions because Iran's renewed commitment to nuclear power threatens world peace,” he said.

However, Assoc Prof Chookiat said Asean might have less potential to convince the US to avoid further conflict than the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation and the Gulf Cooperation Council.

In Bangkok, a book of condolences has been opened for signing at the Iranian embassy following the death of Soleimani. The book was opened yesterday (Jan 7) for mourners to sign and it will be available until tomorrow (Jan 9) between 9am and 4pm.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Shoppers get creative after bag ban! Officials backtrack Iran-US tip-off? 18 escape! || January 8
Woman survives suicide attempt by knife to chest
Beauty salon owner fights for rights after leg broken by playful dog
Body of dwarf fin whale washes ashore south of Phuket
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Record high trafficked! Cannabis clinic opens! Surin vendors appeal? || January 7
Tourism growth slowly returns
Electricity outage to hit Kamala
Phuket vendors appeal eviction from Surin Beach
Gunshots pepper Big Joke's car
Drunk monk charged for hit-and-run that killed two teenagers
Phuket Lifeguard Service returns to Rawai, launches post at Koh Racha
A call for unification
Four travellers reporting feverish symptoms kept in quarantine after landing from Wuhan
Evacuation plan laid for Thai workers in Iran and Iraq
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Elephant food zones? Thermal scanners at airport! Hunting turtle egg robbers! || January 6

 

Phuket community
Phuket vendors appeal eviction from Surin Beach

A shame they don't do anything about Kamala Beach- the 10 per cent zones are being studiously ig...(Read More)

Korat school shooting by a bully and not an accident, says parent

k... if you haven't already heard children are actually forbidden to bring firearms into school....(Read More)

Phuket mahjong raid nets 46 gamblers

It's illegal because the law says it is. Educate yourself about the effects of gambling. Police ...(Read More)

Phuket vendors appeal eviction from Surin Beach

I thought all were forced to leave 3 or 4 years ago by law. So, what happened? ...(Read More)

AustCham Thailand launches appeal to help bushfire victims

Big thanks to the Aust/Thai Chamber of Commerce for thier support. It is hoped that all Ausises acr...(Read More)

How a plant-based diet can help save the planet and improve your health

As long as Mother Earth exists there were 'climate changes'/ ice ages, etc. Tropical areas b...(Read More)

Drunk monk charged for hit-and-run that killed two teenagers

A drunk monk? Noo Owning a car? Noo. Fleeding his killing field? Noo. Impossible this was a real...(Read More)

Prayut urges readiness for severe drought

And Jor12, Don't make macabre jokes. The worse drought to come ( according TMD) since 4 decades ...(Read More)

Prayut urges readiness for severe drought

No J, It is according BangkokPost that there is 30 days water left for Great-Bangkok. Don't devi...(Read More)

Phuket Lifeguard Service returns to Rawai, launches post at Koh Racha

Why 10 months contracts instead of 1 year, or multiple year contracts? The beaches need life guards ...(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
JW Marriott Phuket
La Boucherie
CIBS 2020 - The 25th China (Shanghai) International Boat Show
Thailand Yacht Show
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Thai Residential
SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL
Diamond Resort Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket

 