Carnival Magic
Carnival Magic 333 at the beach Pro Property Partners British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Foreign minister Don meets Myanmar junta chief

Foreign minister Don meets Myanmar junta chief

BANGKOK: Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai visited the capital of Myanmar on Friday for talks with Min Aung Hlaing, head of the military junta, according to the Global New Light of Myanmar.

Myanmarmilitarypolitics
By Bangkok Post

Sunday 23 April 2023, 09:34AM

An image from a video by Myanmar News Agency shows Thai Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai with Senior Gen Min Aung Hlaing, head of the military government in Myanmar, meeting in Nay Pyi Taw on Friday. Photo: Myanmar News Agency / via Bangkok Post

An image from a video by Myanmar News Agency shows Thai Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai with Senior Gen Min Aung Hlaing, head of the military government in Myanmar, meeting in Nay Pyi Taw on Friday. Photo: Myanmar News Agency / via Bangkok Post

“Both sides cordially discussed cooperation among Myanmar, Thailand and Laos to reduce transboundary smog pollution, peace and stability in the border regions of both countries and plans to cooperate in the eradication of human trafficking, drug trafficking and arms smuggling,” the state-run news organisation said on its website.

Burning of maize fields by contract farmers in Myanmar and Laos as well as northern Thailand has been identified as a major contributor to the severe air pollution afflicting people throughout the area in recent weeks.

Mr Don, also a deputy prime minister in the caretaker government, was accompanied at the talks in Nay Pyi Taw by Mongkol Visitstump, the Thai ambassador to Myanmar, reports the Bangkok Post.

AXA Insurance PCL

Myanmar official media also reported that Pornpimol Kanchanalak, Mr Don’s special adviser for Myanmar, met with Ko Kolai, Myanmar’s minister for international cooperation.

They reportedly discussed issues including transport, tourism, energy, rural development and people-to-people connectivity as well as humanitarian assistance in disaster management.

Ms Pornpimol has been an advocate of greater engagement with the Myanmar military regime to find a way out of the crisis created since the coup two years ago. At a forum last year, she said that the sanctions and “cancel rhetoric” approach favoured by some countries was no longer productive.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Kakka2 | 23 April 2023 - 11:17:48 

what a shame, thailand is the only country still doing business with this criminal state...ops... seems thailand kind of approve all is happening in Myanmar and probably taking notes... all they want is more myanmar oil and gas...they have absolutely no interest in smog, peace, drugs etc.. we all know the story..just the usual low quality  propaganda

Fascinated | 23 April 2023 - 11:14:20 

No mention of the supression of free speech and political prisoners- well its not allowed here either though is it!

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket road deaths reach 50 after two fatalities on west coast road
Van fells power lines in Koh Kaew
Chinese tourist abducted at RCA, two suspects flee Thailand
Phuket Opinion: Feeling the heat
Fire guts car on Phuket’s main highway
Conserve water as a precaution, officials advise
Monkey neutering resumed in Phuket following complaints by residents
Chinese arrivals weak this year
Navy moves to close luxury resort built on its land
Small power tariff cut gets preliminary approval
Understanding Phuket’s ‘haze season’
Phuket aims for more Chinese with roadshows in major cities
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket stray dogs, Power bill relief, Army cadet shoots girlfriend in BKK condo || April 21
Foreign crewman in Phuket hospital after medical emergency on board
Three injured in Phuket single-vehicle motorbike accident

 

Phuket community
Van fells power lines in Koh Kaew

he must have going 40-50km per hour i'm sure... ...(Read More)

Van fells power lines in Koh Kaew

there has been an expolsion of minibuses on the island over the past 6 months. their fast, aggreeive...(Read More)

Foreign minister Don meets Myanmar junta chief

what a shame, thailand is the only country still doing business with this criminal state...ops... se...(Read More)

Foreign minister Don meets Myanmar junta chief

No mention of the supression of free speech and political prisoners- well its not allowed here eithe...(Read More)

Chinese tourist abducted at RCA, two suspects flee Thailand

Nice to see they can extradite kidnappers- a shame they can't extradite cop killers....(Read More)

Chinese arrivals weak this year

Typical doomsaying by Kurt. So far 2023 has been a good year for tourism in Thailand, given the fact...(Read More)

Conserve water as a precaution, officials advise

Yes Kurt. Conserving water as a precaution ! Nothing wrong about that. Many countries are advised to...(Read More)

Chinese tourist abducted at RCA, two suspects flee Thailand

Oh, c'mon. He was a "client" and that's why she went with him to his room. How do ...(Read More)

Conserve water as a precaution, officials advise

Dear People, You have crapped on me for long enough, 8 billion now. Time to annhilate your gree...(Read More)

Understanding Phuket’s ‘haze season’

Supporting start ups that use the agricultural waste instead of burning it would be a good start. A...(Read More)

 

HeadStart International School Phuket
Open Kitchen Laguna
SALA
Pro Property Partners
Blue Tree Phuket
The Pavilions Phuket
Thai Residential
Phuket Property
Ixina Thailand
Subscribe to The Phuket News
SAii Laguna Sunday Brunch
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Laguna Phuket 2023
Brightview Center

 