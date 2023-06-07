Foreign man, unidentified woman killed in Patong road accident

PHUKET: A foreign man and an unidentified woman lost their lives in a road accident that occurred near De Coze Hotel in Patong yesterday evening (June 6). Patong Police are investigating the case.

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Wednesday 7 June 2023, 11:39AM

A male motorcycle rider and his female passenger died after crashing into a car in Patong on June 6. Photo: Eakkapop Thngtub

At around 11.20pm, Patong Police Station received a notification of a collision between a car and a motorcycle on Phra Metta Rd, commonly known under its old temporary name of Phang Muang Sai Kor Rd.

Having checked the scene and conducted his preliminary investigation, Lt Col Chayakorn Tangsakul of Patong Police confirmed the demise of two people, a male motorcycle rider and his female passenger.

The first victim, a foreign male motorcyclist, has been identified as Hamza Chokri Fikri, aged 30, according to his Australian Class-C driving license. However, the police report also mentions the man holding a French passport.

The second victim, an unidentified woman, was also a casualty of this fatal crash. As of this morning (June 7) at 11.30am, The Phuket News has not received any updates regarding her identity, including her nationality, age or relationship to the deceased man.

Preliminary investigations indicate that Mr Fikri was riding his Honda ADV motorcycle when he collided with a Suzuki Swift car driven by a Thai woman named Suphalak Buathong. The motorbike hit the car on the front. Pictures from the seen show no motorcycle helmets on any of the victims.

Ms Suphalak has been taken to Patong Police Station for questioning, although authorities noted that she was in a state of shock upon their arrival at the accident scene. CCTV footage will be examined to determine the exact cause of the collision.



