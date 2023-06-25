Foreign man killed in motorbike accident in Karon

PHUKET: A foreign man died in a motorcycle accident in Karon yesterday (June 24) after the man’s Honda motorbike collided with a pickup truck at a bend on the coastal road between Karon and Patong.

By The Phuket News

Sunday 25 June 2023, 10:59AM

Photos: Kusoldharm Patong, Rescue Team Volunteers Phuket

The fatal accident was reported by Rescue Team Volunteers Phuket just after 2pm yesterday, reported The Phuket News’ Russian-language sister-newspaper Novosti Phuketa.

According to the Kusoldharm Foundation rescue unit in Patong, the Honda motorcycle driven by the foreign man, whose name has yet to be reported, collided with an Isuzu pickup truck.

Photos taken at the scene showed the front bumper of the pickup sustained damage in the collision. The front of the motorbike had sustained damage, but the license plate on the back of the motorbike was also bent.

The foreign man was reported as dead at the scene. He was shirtless, dressed only in shorts, and had fair skin.

“Please always drive carefully for your own safety and the safety of others on the road. Our condolences to the family of the deceased,” wrote Kusoldharm Patong staff.

“Helmets save lives, speed kills,” added Rescue Team Volunteers Phuket.

