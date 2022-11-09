Chef’s Market
Chef’s Market 333 at the beach British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Foreign land ownership proposal withdrawn from cabinet

Foreign land ownership proposal withdrawn from cabinet

BANGKOK: Interior Minister Anupong Paojinda said his draft proposal to allow foreigners to own a small block of residential land was withdrawn from the Cabinet agenda yesterday (Nov 8).

land
By Bangkok Post

Wednesday 9 November 2022, 01:00PM

A man looks at a sales-promotion model of a low-rise condominium development at a housing fair in Bangkok. Photo: Bangkok Post / File

A man looks at a sales-promotion model of a low-rise condominium development at a housing fair in Bangkok. Photo: Bangkok Post / File

It was a sensitive issue and he was not sure it would return, reports the Bangkok Post.

We must take the matter back for review because it is sensitive. It must be reviewed to gauge the positive and negative effects on economy and society,” Gen Anupong said before the Cabinet meeting.

He did not know if the issue would be again placed before the Cabinet after being reviewed.

Gen Anupong declined to say if its withdrawal was a result of opposition from society. He reiterated only that the matter was sensitive.

Deputy Prime Minister Wissanu Krea-ngam said the Interior Ministry wanted to reconsider the issue and gather public opinion over the next 15 days.

“After 15 days the draft rule can return to the Cabinet, or not,” he said.

The Interior Ministry’s proposal would have allowed four categories of foreigners to buy up to one rai of land for residential purposes on condition that they invest at least B40 million in the country, he said.

The four categories were wealthy foreigners, foreign retirees, highly skilled foreigners and foreign investors, Mr Wissanu said.

He did not think it would have “sold off the country” as opponents claimed.

In practice, foreigners were already able to acquire land through long-term leases and could purchase up to 49% of all the units in a condominium building or through purchases by nominee companies, Mr Wissanu said.

Through such technicalities, foreigners’ land acquisitions were already virtually unlimited, the deputy prime minister said.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket celebrates Loy Krathong
World Cup ambassador calls homosexuality ‘damage in the mind’
Driver rescued from overturned backhoe
Expats get online visa extensions
Bypass lanes to reopen
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Firearms cache found as expat arrested, Government backtracks on land for expats || November 8
Layan beachfront set for natural beauty recovery
Man arrested in Ratsada with 10,000 meth pills
Drunk doctor avoids jail time for fatal road crash
Bangla raids target nightclub staff for drugs
World risks ‘collective suicide’, UN chief warns climate summit
Government U-turns on land plan
New Zealand man arrested over firearms cache in Phuket
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Heavy rain forecast, Bypass Rd close to full reopening, Patong Hill Rd safe? || November 7
LOT Airlines returns to Phuket

 

Phuket community
Government U-turns on land plan

Wealthy people are usually mercenary, give a hand up to the middle class foreigners if you want to...(Read More)

Layan beachfront set for natural beauty recovery

Bang-Tao Beach is 8 kilometers long and the only public toilet is in the Marine park at the far nort...(Read More)

Bypass lanes to reopen

That hill hill/sloop is for sure very unstable. with all the large pieces concrete debris hanging on...(Read More)

Bangla raids target nightclub staff for drugs

A family from abroad walks Bangla. ..."Papa, look, many cups, surrounded by uniformed people. W...(Read More)

Bangla raids target nightclub staff for drugs

All Bangla entertainment venues probably warned that any next inspection always will be at 9pm. It i...(Read More)

Bypass lanes to reopen

Good job finally getting rid of that derelict monstrosity and reopening the road to all traffic. Tho...(Read More)

Drunk doctor avoids jail time for fatal road crash

A complete travesty of justice. A very clear cut case of who you are and what 'status' you h...(Read More)

Man arrested in Ratsada with 10,000 meth pills

This story leaves a lot of pertinent questions unanswered......(Read More)

Layan beachfront set for natural beauty recovery

Nice idea. A park for 'people and tourists' (LOL, aren't tourists people too?) to take a...(Read More)

Bangla raids target nightclub staff for drugs

Gee. Wow. RTP chasing headlines and media attention yet again. A big planned and obviously well know...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Laguna Phuket
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Ixina Thailand
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
An evening with Paul Gazza Gascoigne
Brightview Center
Blue Tree Phuket
CBRE Phuket
Phuket Property
Thai Residential
Sinea Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
QSI International School Phuket

 