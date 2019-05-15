Kata Rocks
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Foreign divers volunteer for Maya Bay coral restoration project

PHUKET: A new coral restoration project will begin at Maya Bay tomorrow (May 15) according to the chief of Mu Ko Phi Phi National Park, Worapoj Lomlim.

environmentmarinetourismnatural-resources
By Tanyaluk Sakoot

Wednesday 15 May 2019, 07:31PM

Volunteers and officials work on a coral restoration project at Maya Bay in April 2018. Photo: Magnus Larsson

Volunteers and officials work on a coral restoration project at Maya Bay in April 2018. Photo: Magnus Larsson

Volunteers and officials work on a coral restoration project at Maya Bay in April 2018. Photo: Magnus Larsson

Volunteers and officials work on a coral restoration project at Maya Bay in April 2018. Photo: Magnus Larsson

Volunteers and officials work on a coral restoration project at Maya Bay in April 2018. Photo: Magnus Larsson

Volunteers and officials work on a coral restoration project at Maya Bay in April 2018. Photo: Magnus Larsson

Volunteers and officials work on a coral restoration project at Maya Bay in April 2018. Photo: Magnus Larsson

Volunteers and officials work on a coral restoration project at Maya Bay in April 2018. Photo: Magnus Larsson

Volunteers and officials work on a coral restoration project at Maya Bay in April 2018. Photo: Magnus Larsson

Volunteers and officials work on a coral restoration project at Maya Bay in April 2018. Photo: Magnus Larsson

Volunteers and officials work on a coral restoration project at Maya Bay in April 2018. Photo: Magnus Larsson

Volunteers and officials work on a coral restoration project at Maya Bay in April 2018. Photo: Magnus Larsson

Volunteers and officials work on a coral restoration project at Maya Bay in April 2018. Photo: Magnus Larsson

Volunteers and officials work on a coral restoration project at Maya Bay in April 2018. Photo: Magnus Larsson

Volunteers and officials work on a coral restoration project at Maya Bay in April 2018. Photo: Magnus Larsson

Volunteers and officials work on a coral restoration project at Maya Bay in April 2018. Photo: Magnus Larsson

Volunteers and officials work on a coral restoration project at Maya Bay in April 2018. Photo: Magnus Larsson

Volunteers and officials work on a coral restoration project at Maya Bay in April 2018. Photo: Magnus Larsson

Volunteers and officials work on a coral restoration project at Maya Bay in April 2018. Photo: Magnus Larsson

Volunteers and officials work on a coral restoration project at Maya Bay in April 2018. Photo: Magnus Larsson

Volunteers and officials work on a coral restoration project at Maya Bay in April 2018. Photo: Magnus Larsson

Volunteers and officials work on a coral restoration project at Maya Bay in April 2018. Photo: Magnus Larsson

Volunteers and officials work on a coral restoration project at Maya Bay in April 2018. Photo: Magnus Larsson

Volunteers and officials work on a coral restoration project at Maya Bay in April 2018. Photo: Magnus Larsson

The area has been closed to tourists since June 1, 2018, in order to protect the island from environmental damage brought on by over-tourism.

Mr Worapoj today said, “We continue our work to restore the marine environment at Maya Bay and it is showing good signs of improvement. We have a new coral restoration project that will begin tomorrow and will be completed on Monday (May 20).

“The plan is to move young coral fragments and plant them in calm waters to avoid damage from strong waves during the monsoon season. We will also plant Sea Hibiscus in the area with the help of 10 volunteers from Marine National Park Operation Centre 3, Trang Province.

An official from the operation centre who asked not to be named told The Phuket News today, “There will be an additional 20 foreign volunteers working on the project that starts tomorrow morning.

“They are all Divemasters and Divemaster Instructors and we are very glad that they will join us,” she said.

Laguna Golf Phuket

One of the volunteers, Manu San Martin, explained to The Phuket News, “The plan has been discussed with park officials. This is the last trip before we stop for a few months because of the monsoon, so priority for the first days will be to manage around 1,000 fragments that have been planted since October.

“By manage, I mean building nurseries and placing the planted corals on them. Nurseries are two by five metres and each holds 80 coral fragments.

“After we are done with that we will start again the coral propagation process at the same time we build nurseries for them. With good weather, we can plant 1000 fragments a day.

“We build the nurseries in such a way that should reduce the impact of waves,” he added.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Maya Bay closure ‘indefinite’, national park chief confirms
Local residents dive in to clean filthy Patong canal
TAT warns tour operators advance notice needed to enter Similan Islands National Park
Phuket officials turn to satellites for marine safety
Court gives Similan Islands green light to limit visitors
Kamala to get B58mn wastewater plant
Phuket Opinion: Up the creek
DMCR steps up after tourism blast over pile of unused artificial reef blocks at Koh Racha
Phuket pollution woes blanked at Asean marine environment confab
Phuket Opinion: Failing the water quality test
Resort faces charges over dead corals
Police vow to track down tourist over starfish
Sunscreen among contributing factors killing Phuket’s coral reefs
Phuket Opinion: The year of living feebly
Leopard sharks return to ‘East of Eden’ Similan Islands dive site

 

Phuket community
Mandatory health insurance for retirement visas to start July

Most unpaid medical bills are from short stay holiday foreigners, insured at home, but arriving in T...(Read More)

Mandatory health insurance for retirement visas to start July

How about insurance for local's cars and pickups, Taxi, tuktuk, jet ski, rental motorbikes, tour...(Read More)

Mandatory health insurance for retirement visas to start July

What a safe holiday destination Thailand is with numbers like these. 3.42 million medical visits las...(Read More)

Mandatory health insurance for retirement visas to start July

The hospital would not continually provide treatment without payment. Therefore, people on retiremen...(Read More)

Bar host stabbed to death on Bangla Road

... prefers to ignore that Bangla Rd is a location with burning down premises ( cost lives). Knife a...(Read More)

Mandatory health insurance for retirement visas to start July

I not believe the non paid medical bills figures from the Chief of the MoPH Dept. It more looks lik...(Read More)

Mandatory health insurance for retirement visas to start July

Look forward for more info coming time. Insurances mentioned in Longstay.tgia.org are insuring withi...(Read More)

Mandatory health insurance for retirement visas to start July

I wonder which govt officials have shares in BDMS and insurance companies...(Read More)

More than 200 Phuket prisoners released by royal pardon

.."We had more than 3000 prisoners, last week I moved about (?) 500 to alleviate the crowded co...(Read More)

Mandatory health insurance for retirement visas to start July

Most of that non payment number will be tourists, resident expats know full well that if you have no...(Read More)

 

Laguna Property
MontAzure
Express Carpet and Decor
Laguna Phuket Marathon 2019
HeadStart International School Phuket
Ride 4 Kids 2019
Thai Residential
GLOBAL VILLAGE SCHOOL LANTA
JW Marriott Phuket
China International Boat Show 2019
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Dan About Thailand
La Boucherie

 