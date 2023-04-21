Carnival Magic
Carnival Magic 333 at the beach Pro Property Partners British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Foreign crewman in Phuket hospital after medical emergency on board

Foreign crewman in Phuket hospital after medical emergency on board

PHUKET: A foreign crewman was taken to Phuket Provincial Hospital hospital this Wednesday (Apr 19) after a medical emergency on board of a cargo ship passing through Phuket waters.

marineSafetytransport
By The Phuket News

Friday 21 April 2023, 04:50PM

A crewman from Glen reefer vessel was taken to Phuket OrBorJor Hospital on Apr 19. Photo: THAI MECC 3

A crewman from Glen reefer vessel was taken to Phuket OrBorJor Hospital on Apr 19. Photo: THAI MECC 3

A crewman from Glen reefer vessel was taken to Phuket OrBorJor Hospital on Apr 19. Photo: THAI MECC 3

A crewman from Glen reefer vessel was taken to Phuket OrBorJor Hospital on Apr 19. Photo: THAI MECC 3

A crewman from Glen reefer vessel was taken to Phuket OrBorJor Hospital on Apr 19. Photo: THAI MECC 3

A crewman from Glen reefer vessel was taken to Phuket OrBorJor Hospital on Apr 19. Photo: THAI MECC 3

A crewman from Glen reefer vessel was taken to Phuket OrBorJor Hospital on Apr 19. Photo: Marine Traffic

A crewman from Glen reefer vessel was taken to Phuket OrBorJor Hospital on Apr 19. Photo: Marine Traffic

« »

At around 8.15pm this Wednesday (Apr 19), the Thai Maritime Enforcement Command Center Region 3 (THAI-MECC 3) received an emergency call from Glen cargo ship en route from China to Bangladesh.

The captain of Glen, a refrigerator vessel carrying a St Kitts and Nevis flag, informed local officials that one of his crewmen required medical assistance. Thus, the captain requested permission for Glen to make an emergency stop at Phuket Deep Sea Port on Cape Panwa.

The injured crewman was picked up from Glen by a motor boat and taken to the shore. There he was handed over to medical workers who rushed the man to Phuket Provincial Hospital (locally known as OrBorJor Hospital).

Pro Property Partners

THAI-MECC 3 did not reveal the identity of the crewman and did not say anything about his medical condition except for him suffering from abdominal pain and vomiting. 

As of today (Apr 21) Glen remained anchored off Phuket’s eastern shore, according to Marine Traffic и FleetMon websites. 

THAI-MECC 3 also reminded the public of their 1465 hotline for reporting maritime emergencies. The number can be used, in particular, by family member of those whose work involves going out into the sea. 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket stray dogs, Power bill relief, Army cadet shoots girlfriend in BKK condo || April 21
Three injured in Phuket single-vehicle motorbike accident
Phuket Muslims ready to mark end of Ramadan
Fuel tariff discount to bring some relief
UNICEF: 67mn children missed out on vaccines because of COVID
Water outages to affect areas in six Phuket’s subdistricts
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket smog coming from the north, Tourist fee by September || April 20
Crackdown on stray dogs in Phuket Town
Patong police nab motorbike thief
Russian man succumbs to injuries from Rawai motorbike accident
Phuket selects ‘Outstanding Woman of the Year’
India’s population to surpass China mid-year: UN
Smog coming from the North, says PSU professor
Rain will clear the haze, says Phuket official
Haze not affecting tourism, says hotelier

 

Phuket community
Nationwide Songkran ‘Seven Days’ sees 264 deaths

So people didn't travel for the last three years? Totally, utterly wrong. ...(Read More)

Huge storms wreck properties as search for capsized trawlers continues

@Kurt. As I said, there are none so ignorant.........(Read More)

Fuel tariff discount to bring some relief

Actually, the Ft money goes directly into the treasuries of authorities. If there was any real conce...(Read More)

Smog coming from the North, says PSU professor

Recommendations Prof Durast are good. Problem is, the Thai polluters ignore that for years already. ...(Read More)

Russian man succumbs to injuries from Rawai motorbike accident

Wouldn't it be nice if rental bikes were limited by law to be electric scooters - with a top spe...(Read More)

Russian man succumbs to injuries from Rawai motorbike accident

Seen the inpact of the 'flying rider' on the Isuzu and it's driver, sure high body speed...(Read More)

Fuel tariff discount to bring some relief

*** Opec....(Read More)

Fuel tariff discount to bring some relief

Russian war and production decrease by Opeq ( mainly Saudi Aradia) drives up oil &gas prices all...(Read More)

Huge storms wreck properties as search for capsized trawlers continues

The bathtub Captain K. has spoken. It's all good now !...(Read More)

PM grilled on power bills

Sad to hear if a foreign retiree/expat needs to turn everything possible off to save some money. Def...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Laguna Phuket 2023
Blue Tree Phuket
The Pavilions Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
Open Kitchen Laguna
SALA
Phuket Property
Ixina Thailand
Thai Residential
SAii Laguna Sunday Brunch
Brightview Center
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Subscribe to The Phuket News

 