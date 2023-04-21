Foreign crewman in Phuket hospital after medical emergency on board

PHUKET: A foreign crewman was taken to Phuket Provincial Hospital hospital this Wednesday (Apr 19) after a medical emergency on board of a cargo ship passing through Phuket waters.

By The Phuket News

Friday 21 April 2023, 04:50PM

A crewman from Glen reefer vessel was taken to Phuket OrBorJor Hospital on Apr 19. Photo: Marine Traffic

At around 8.15pm this Wednesday (Apr 19), the Thai Maritime Enforcement Command Center Region 3 (THAI-MECC 3) received an emergency call from Glen cargo ship en route from China to Bangladesh.

The captain of Glen, a refrigerator vessel carrying a St Kitts and Nevis flag, informed local officials that one of his crewmen required medical assistance. Thus, the captain requested permission for Glen to make an emergency stop at Phuket Deep Sea Port on Cape Panwa.

The injured crewman was picked up from Glen by a motor boat and taken to the shore. There he was handed over to medical workers who rushed the man to Phuket Provincial Hospital (locally known as OrBorJor Hospital).

THAI-MECC 3 did not reveal the identity of the crewman and did not say anything about his medical condition except for him suffering from abdominal pain and vomiting.

As of today (Apr 21) Glen remained anchored off Phuket’s eastern shore, according to Marine Traffic и FleetMon websites.

THAI-MECC 3 also reminded the public of their 1465 hotline for reporting maritime emergencies. The number can be used, in particular, by family member of those whose work involves going out into the sea.