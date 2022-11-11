British International School, Phuket
Chef’s Market 333 at the beach British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Foreign arrivals to Phuket rise as airlines switch to winter schedule

Foreign arrivals to Phuket rise as airlines switch to winter schedule

PHUKET: Foreign arrivals to Phuket International Airport have risen after airlines switched to their winter schedules on the last Sunday of October (Oct 30) and remain some 2,000 visits higher than last month on average.

tourismeconomicsRussianIndiantransport
By The Phuket News

Friday 11 November 2022, 04:39PM

Foreign tourists at Gate 11 of Phuket International Airport. Photo: Phuket Info Center

Foreign tourists at Gate 11 of Phuket International Airport. Photo: Phuket Info Center

Foreign arrivals at Phuket International Airport for Nov 1-10. Image: Phuket Info Center

Foreign arrivals at Phuket International Airport for Nov 1-10. Image: Phuket Info Center

Foreign arrivals at Phuket International Airport for May-October. Image: Phuket Info Center

Foreign arrivals at Phuket International Airport for May-October. Image: Phuket Info Center

« »

Having passed through one third of the month of November, Phuket International Airport has registered 75,237 passengers from abroad during Nov 1-10, according to the Phuket office of the Immigration Bureau. The numbers were released earlier today (Nov 11) by Phuket Info Center, operated under the Phuket Governor’s Office.  

The average daily arrivals for Nov 1-10 stood at 7,523 passengers with the maximum of 8,096 registered on Nov 5. 

To put it into perspective, the average daily numbers for October stood at only 5,448 passengers. The total for the month of October was 166,449 people.

The top-10 source markets for Phuket tourism for Nov 1-10 are:

  • Russia – 18,370 arrivals; 
  • India – 8,939; 
  • Australia – 5,275; 
  • UK – 4,511; 
  • Germany – 4,152; 
  • Kazakhstan – 3,461; 
  • Singapore – 3,262; 
  • Malaysia – 2,817; 
  • USA – 2,333; 
  • South Korea – 1,897. 

Further below, resting on lines 11-20, are such foreign countries and territories as France, Sweden, Israel, Poland, South Africa, Switzerland, Denmark, Hong Kong, Oman, and Italy. 

Thus European countries (without Russia) occupy eight slots in the top-20 ranking for Nov 1-10.  

The current top-10 is different from both the ranking for October and the six months from May through October. 

The top-10 source markets for Phuket tourism in October were:

Phuket Property
  • India – 26,200; 
  • Russia – 23,098; 
  • Australia – 15,616; 
  • UK – 10,487; 
  • Malaysia – 9,758; 
  • Singapore – 8,650; 
  • Germany – 8,535; 
  • South Korea – 7,030; 
  • Kazakhstan – 4,847; 
  • France – 4,053. 

Daily arrivals from Russia started showing remarkable growth from late September. The aforementioned 23,098 arrivals registered in October represent a significant increase from the monthly average of 3,443 in May-September. 

Though not as popular among Russians as Kazakhstan or Georgia, the Kingdom of Thailand in October was still in high demand for Russian travelers going near and far.

Tourism from the Russian Federation got further support in late October when Aeroflot and IKAR relaunched their direct flights from Moscow to Phuket. 

With two daily flights by Aeroflot and three flights per week by IKAR, arrivals by Russian nationals reached 12,794 during the seven days from Nov 1 through Nov 7. This is more than half of October arrivals and three times the monthly average for May-Sept in one week. 

The Phuket Consulate-General of the Russian Federation welcomed the  revival in the Russian tourism market. 

“Due to the resumption of regular flights to Phuket by Russian airlines, the number of arriving tourists from Russia has increased significantly,” the Consulate-General said in a publication on social media on Nov 2.

Russian arrivals for the six month from May to October totaled 40,315 people. Only India (151,461 arrivals), Australia (71,839), Singapore (57,498), Malaysia (44,627) and UK (42,948) provided more travelers to Phuket.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Third student dies in fall from school building
Xi to visit Bangkok for Apec summit, meet Biden in Bali
Drivers asked to avoid Patong Hill during rush hours
No changes to bus fares to Patong yet, says PLTO chief
Phuket Fisheries Office launches ‘Ching Fish Market’ at Nai Yang
Asean leaders struggle for answers to Myanmar crisis
Phuket inmates get cooking in ‘street food’ contest
Prayut will join new party, says source
Governor leads robe-offering ceremony for Royal Tuition Scholarship Project
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Mass tree planting plans, Driving into Patong, Inspector Beagle || November 10
Water supply outage to affect Patong
Patong Hill opens to ‘selected vehicles’
Plans outlined to elevate education standards in Phuket
‘Inspector Beagle’ sniffs out smoked bat meat from China
Siam Niramit Phuket reopening a positive sign for tourism

 

Phuket community
Prayut will join new party, says source

Who says they dont? Only embittered, elderly expats. ...(Read More)

No changes to bus fares to Patong yet, says PLTO chief

finally we see the face of the head of this PLTO mafia taxi organizer... so after saa his picture we...(Read More)

‘Inspector Beagle’ sniffs out smoked bat meat from China

A delicacy across the north of Thailand. Widely consumed too. ...(Read More)

Chinese man arrested with fake Thai ID, embassy limo and military uniform

No. Probably overlooked for such a trivial offence. Better luck next time....(Read More)

Plans outlined to elevate education standards in Phuket

In Thailand one sees the schoolkids well dressed in clean uniforms, behaving responsibly. In Oz and ...(Read More)

Prayut will join new party, says source

JohnC, as long the people in power, money- and political wise, that long the 'underprivilaged...(Read More)

‘Inspector Beagle’ sniffs out smoked bat meat from China

When I depart Thailand for a flight abroad, I undergo a dept inspection. Laptop out of bag, trousers...(Read More)

Prayut will join new party, says source

Sounds a lot like a pro-junta group trying to rename itself...kinda like a new paint job to make the...(Read More)

Plans outlined to elevate education standards in Phuket

"Stressing how education on environmental Protection and climate change was imperative"......(Read More)

Prayut will join new party, says source

A refreshing change would be to have a political party in power who care for the people more so that...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Thai Residential
Blue Tree Phuket
Subscribe to The Phuket News
HeadStart International School Phuket
Sinea Phuket
Laguna Phuket
An evening with Paul Gazza Gascoigne
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Brightview Center
QSI International School Phuket
Ixina Thailand
CBRE Phuket

 