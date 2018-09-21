THE PAVILIONS PHUKET EPL Prediction Competition 2018-2019 Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Ford ordered to pay B23mn to car owners

BANGKOK: The South Bangkok Civil Court has ordered Ford Sales & Service (Thailand) to pay 291 car owners for substandard vehicles in the country’s first class-action ruling.

technologytransport
By Bangkok Post

Friday 21 September 2018, 05:28PM

More than 300 Ford owners gathered outside the South Bangkok Civil Court today to hear the historic ruling on the class action involving their defective cars and Ford Sales & Service Co. Photo: Patipat Janthong

More than 300 Ford owners gathered outside the South Bangkok Civil Court today to hear the historic ruling on the class action involving their defective cars and Ford Sales & Service Co. Photo: Patipat Janthong

The court’s ruling read out today (Sept 21) ordered the subsidiary of Ford Motor to pay 291 customers compensation in a range between B20,000 and B200,000 each, plus a 7.5% interest rate a year, for repair costs and lost time.

The company also had to pay their lawyer a B150,000 fee and an B800,000 reward for winning the case as required by law.

Another 12 plaintiffs did not receive the redress as they either had modified their vehicles or had not taken their cars to change the parts with the firm, the court said.

The award was for the production of unsafe, substandard and defective vehicles which put drivers at risk.

The firm has to follow the court order within seven days after the ruling.

The problem involves the PowerShift transmission, Ford’s six-speed dual clutch semi-automatic gearbox (DPS6), which some users alleged they had trouble with.

The plaintiffs bought Fiesta and Focus cars from Ford Motor Company (Thailand) and later found the defections. None of those taking part in the joint lawsuit reported injuries. They took the cases to the court last year against Ford Motor Company (Thailand), Ford Operations (Thailand), Ford Services (Thailand) Co, and Ford Sales & Service (Thailand).

As the buyers encountered the same problems, the court allowed the case to be tried as a class action.

Ford Motor Company (Thailand), Ford Operations (Thailand) and Ford Services (Thailand) were later dropped from the lawsuit, leaving Ford Sales & Service the only accused on grounds that it manufactured and distributed the defective cars.

One of the plaintiffs, Varoporn Chamsanit, said the five-year warranty on her car’s transmission was about to run out and she was unhappy the court’s ruling did not mention Ford’s future responsibility for repairs.

“On one hand, I feel proud that we consumers got together and made this demand by ourselves and fought a long fight for several years now,” she said. “Today the court made it clear that Ford is at fault and awarded compensation for us. I am proud of the result that we received from the court and feel we’ve gotten a certain degree of justice.”

QSI International School Phuket

Jinna Yaemouam, the lawyer for the car owners, hailed the ruling as a victory for consumers although he disagreed on some points of the ruling, according to Thai media.

The lawyer said he would discuss with the clients whether they want to appeal since some still wanted the company to buy back their cars and 12 plaintiffs had not been compensated. They can appeal the ruling within 30 days.

Cars having the problems were the Fiesta and Focus models produced in 2011, according to the lawyer.

Opas Anantasomboon, chief of the South Bangkok Civil Court, said yesterday (Sept 20) that the case originally involved 421 affected owners but 113 had withdrawn after they took a settlement offered by the defendant before the trial.

Ford said in a statement, that it respected the court’s verdict.

“We apologise for the inconvenience caused by the Powershift transmission problems and we reiterate that we will work earnestly to take responsibility for fixing them according to our customer service procedures,” the company said in a statement issued in Thai.

The case was viewed as a milestone for Thailand, where the civil law was amended three years ago to allow class action litigation for the first time, enabling consumers to seek damages for various complaints.

“If we consider this case, beyond the amount of money awarded, this shows that when consumers work together against any big company, we can achieve a victory. When we file a class-action lawsuit, we can prove the damage is widespread and real, not just hearsay,” Mr Jinna said. 3

Earlier, Dearborn, Michigan-based Ford’s Australian subsidiary was fined Aus$10mn (B235.96mn) million) for mishandling complaints about faulty transmissions in thousands of cars.

Faulty transmissions also have been targeted by consumer legal action in the US and Canada.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Thai Transport Minister joins tripartite meet in Phuket in push for ‘green transport’
Phuket-bound minivan driver fined for refusal to slow down
Smoke on plane from overheated phone forces Phuket landing
Man admits to Phuket mobile phone shop burglary, second man on the run
Phuket phone robber dead after victim fights back
Official roll-out of Phuket Smart Bus delayed
PLTO approves Phuket Smart Bus for operation, service to begin Feb 28
Phuket’s Bus Terminal 2 upgrades to automatic ticketing, queuing systems
Phuket airport GM addresses hours-long queues
Baby rescued from locked car by Phuket police, residents
Phuket RendezVous: Expert seminars tackle the big issues
New bar-coded traffic violation tickets being issued in Phuket as from today
At least three dead as train derails over Washington state highway
Experts back move to buy speed cams
Can F1 make good on its 2017 promises next season?

 

Phuket community
GoAir to launch India’s first direct Phuket flights

Tell that to the 46 victims of the pheonix or the countless drowings each year not to mention traff...(Read More)

GoAir to launch India’s first direct Phuket flights

Mr.Pauly,only a less educated person or a fool would expect the same safety levels in a developing c...(Read More)

Illegal booze ads ‘rampant’ in markets, says DDC

On Phuket there are large 'help yourself' BBQ restaurants. Get your plates raw food and stea...(Read More)

GoAir to launch India’s first direct Phuket flights

Such a huge selection of restaurants with food from all over the world here.Even vegetarians won'...(Read More)

Mai Khao beach declared ‘not safe’ after Chinese tourist in coma post-rescue

"What utter nonsense" unlike you, who knows "everything, there are people who do not ...(Read More)

GoAir to launch India’s first direct Phuket flights

Yes Pasquale you're right, how dare tourists and expats alike expect similar safety levels withi...(Read More)

Illegal booze ads ‘rampant’ in markets, says DDC

"Vendors of alcoholic beverages should be aware that they are being exploited by the alcoholic ...(Read More)

Govt to splash B151mn to prevent Phuket road flooding

It would be fairly easy to stop the problem in front of SuperCheap and it would a lot less than B48....(Read More)

GoAir to launch India’s first direct Phuket flights

Mr.Apirath,it is a little bit strange to expect when visiting Thailand to get the same food with the...(Read More)

GoAir to launch India’s first direct Phuket flights

If they could have say proper south Indian vegetarian foods in Phuket our Indian guests would apprec...(Read More)

 

Central Food Hall
Freedom Boardsports
The Boathouse Phuket
JW Marriott Phuket
Melbourne Cup 2018
HeadStart International School Phuket
Tile-it
China International Boat Show 2019
Ocean Marina Pattaya Boat Show 2018
Le Meridien Phuket Beach Resort
Ocean Plastic Intertrade
Lofty Phuket

 