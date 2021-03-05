BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Foraging elephants poisoned by paraquat

Foraging elephants poisoned by paraquat

Three of the seven poisoned elephants arrive at the Elephant Hospital in Lampang for urgent treatment, after paraquat contaminated grass at a border village in Omkoi district, Chiang Mai. Photo: Phanumet Tanraksa / Bangkok Post

Friday 5 March 2021, 04:55PM

CHIANG MAI: Seven elephants suffered serious burns to their mouths and tongues from eating grass contaminated with the herbicide paraquat at a border village in Omkoi district.

CHIANG MAI: Seven elephants suffered serious burns to their mouths and tongues from eating grass contaminated with the herbicide paraquat at a border village in Omkoi district.

Five of them were reported to be in critical condition, reports the Bangkok Post.

The paraquat poisoning occurred at Khorphator village late last night (Mar 4). The  domesticated elephants had been set free to forage for food, and ate the grass at nearby farms which had been sprayed with the banned chemical.

Veterinarians and rescue workers were rushed to help after the elephants’ distress was reported to Chiang Mai University’s Centre for Elephant and Wildlife Research and to the Kusol Songkhor rescue foundation.

The team took several hours to reach the remote village, which is near the border.

The vets examined the animals and diagnosed paraquat poisoning. The chemical had caused severe burning around their mouths and to the animals’ tongues.

Art-Tec Design

They cleaned the injuries and gave the elephants anti-inflammatories.

Five of them were diagnosed in critical condition. They were being trucked to the Elephant Hospital in Lampang for further treatment, the Thai Elephant Alliance announced on its Facebook page.

The Centre for Elephant and Wildlife Research said the first three had already arrived at the hospital. The others were expected to arrive this evening (Mar 5).

The use of paraquat is illegal in Thailand. The NHSC issued a resolution banning the use of paraquat and chlorpyrifos in agriculture, effective from June 1 last year. Farmers’ groups have lobbied strongly against the ban, arguing they have no alternative chemicals for insect and weed control. Many continue to use it.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Should private firms be allowed to import vaccines into Thailand? || March 5
Phuket officials prepare for ‘Clean Province’ contest
Tourism Ministry pushes vaccine passport system to skip quarantine
Navy inspections find no illegal workers on Phuket fishing boats
‘Commando police’ arrest Phuket construction worker for stealing gun from policeman 15 years ago
Dawn raids net nine drug suspects in Rawai
Private firms may get vaccine import nod
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Hundreds of sea urchins wash ashore Patong Beach! || March 4
AirAsia ramps up Bangkok-Phuket flights to six a day
Police quiet on probe into officer attempting to flee scene of drunk-driving accident
Phuket’s Koh Maphrao highlighted for island community development
Five-car pile-up in Darasamut Underpass
UN says 38 dead in Myanmar’s ‘bloodiest’ day since coup
PM takes punt on Songkran
A Quick Introduction to Forex and Forex Brokers

 

Phuket community
Tourism Ministry pushes vaccine passport system to skip quarantine

agreed skip... by the way, most Russians come with families, means children, as there is no vaccine ...(Read More)

Tourism Ministry pushes vaccine passport system to skip quarantine

if they are going to test people for covid on arrival, what is the point of the vaccination ? what i...(Read More)

Tourism Ministry pushes vaccine passport system to skip quarantine

Better get everybody on the island vaccinated then. Two way street. Just because you have the vacc...(Read More)

‘Commando police’ arrest Phuket construction worker for stealing gun from policeman 15 years ago

Embarrass a copper and you will be hunted down. Kill a copper and you are free to travel the world. ...(Read More)

Police quiet on probe into officer attempting to flee scene of drunk-driving accident

I'm hard pressed to think of a worse place to have the police manage the case of a fellow cop. ...(Read More)

Uighur author tells of imprisonment and China attacks

The CCP of China is seeing blind. Satellite, internet and reports of escaped people have proven wha...(Read More)

Private firms may get vaccine import nod

I get offered a free flu jab every year through my local health insurance. If they do the same thing...(Read More)

Phuket’s Koh Maphrao highlighted for island community development

Another 'weakness' of Koh Maphraro is that the 700 people living there not keep their islan...(Read More)

Private firms may get vaccine import nod

Health Ministry reports 119 cases vaccination side effects. Not saying which brand of vaccin(s). Why...(Read More)

Phuket’s Koh Maphrao highlighted for island community development

The weakness of the island, the local transport, indeed could be resolved, but it will NOT! Phuket i...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
Thai Residential
Brightview Center
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Lean On Me Live Fest
https://sgssecurity.com/
Phuket Property
QSI Cooking 2021
Thanyapura
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Property in Phuket
Dan About Thailand
HeadStart International School Phuket
UWC Thailand
Smarter Energy Solution Phuket
Dewa Phuket Resort

 