For the love of running: Supersports 10 Mile International Run 2019

PHUKET: The Supersports 10 Mile International Run 2019, presented by Skechers, inspires everyone to join its grand runs along five routes in five different Thai provinces, highlighting the tempting fact that participants will be able to run and travel in one same trip, stay healthy, and contribute to the causes of helping physically-challenged athletes as well as breast-cancer patients.

MarathonAthletics

By The Phuket News

Sunday 3 March 2019, 11:00AM

The run event has now expanded its coverage to five leading destinations in Thailand including Phuket – March 31, 2019 at Thanyapura. Photo supplied

Mr Tony Morton, president of Supersports, reveals that this international run project has continued for six consecutive years now with the aim of promoting the love for exercise in Thais and also to highlight his firm’s status as Thailand’s No. 1 sports store.

Last year, more than 13,000 Thai and foreign runners joined the event. Various organizations have partnered with Supersports in promoting healthy lifestyles and health trends among the new generation because these elements promise to form a foundation for everyone’s good health.

Everyone who participates in the event benefits not just from good health but also through opportunities to make merits as parts of the event’s entry fees will be donated to the Paralympic Committee of Thailand under Royal Patronage, as well as the Queen Sirikit Center for Breast Cancer Foundation – Pink Park Village – which looks after physically challenged athletes and patients respectively.

Ms. Siraporn Wattana, Vice President of Marketing at Supersports, says the firm is committed to promoting good health among Thai people be they in Bangkok or other provinces.

To encourage Thais across the country to take good care of their health, the run event has now expanded its coverage to five leading destinations in Thailand: Phuket – March 31, 2019 at Thanyapura; Hat Yai – April 28, 2019 at Central Festival Hat Yai; Bangkok – May 19, 2019 at CentralWorld; Korat – September 29, 2019 at Central Plaza Nakhon Ratchasima; and Chiang Mai – 27 October 27, 2019 at Central Festival Chiang Mai.

“Another highlight of the series is its race shirts. Inspired by the landmarks of the five provinces that will host the series’ races, the shirt design reveals the different appeal of each host city and spurs people’s wish to join all five races.” Ms. Siriporn says.

Mr Vincent Leung, President of Skechers Southeast Asia, says that Sketchers is the main sponsor of the race because the event resonates with the company’s determination to make Thais recognise the importance of exercise.

It is a way to stay healthy and enjoy living each day, and Skechers itself has produced several models of running shoes to suit the needs of beginners up to advanced runners.

For more information about the event, please visit www.supersports10mile.com