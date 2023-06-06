For Digital Nomads, Thailand is Home Sweet Home

Thailand, the US, and the UK are the top three digital nomad home bases in 2023. That’s why millions of wandering workers who ply their trades via digital devices choose to live in Bangkok, New York City, or London. Those three places, and many others, welcome the new breed of cyber workers, who are endearingly called digital nomads by the media.



By In Conjunction

Tuesday 6 June 2023, 08:58AM

What makes Bangkok the number one choice for modern day roaming professionals? The answer lies in what most of the digital nomads are looking for in terms of lifestyle. Online traders who generate income via buying and selling securities prefer Thailand for its high-speed connections and gorgeous scenery, among other reasons. To fully understand what motivates people to choose Bangkok, consider the following facts.

The World & Lifestyle of Digital Nomads

While there are dozens of types of on the go work styles, the nomads give new meaning to the term remote work. Many stay in their home countries but move around from city to city, enjoying varied scenery, social groups, and lifestyles. The US and India are both large enough to accommodate domestic nomads who, for whatever reasons, wish to stay close to home and not venture out internationally. For those who want the whole dream of global travel, Thailand is perfectly positioned in Asia. Not only is the nation already a global hub of tourism, but it also offers a safe environment, a relatively low cost of living, exceptionally friendly people, and a major metropolitan center, Bangkok, with plenty of public working space for laptop jockeys from all over the world.

Online Trading

All you need is a connected device and a small desktop space to run an online trading business from Bangkok, Thailand, or anyplace else. Newcomers to remote international jobs should learn how to open a forex account as a prerequisite. While there are several other ways to earn money via online trading, forex is the most common field for newcomers and experienced trading enthusiasts. Thailand-based traders can operate from a private office, a public library desk, or a small table in a coffee shop. Some workers prefer busy public venues, while others head to quieter, suburban parks and shops to put in their daily work hours as forex, stock, commodities, or precious metals traders. Because forex and several other asset markets are open 24 hours per day, they are ideally suited to nomads who want to work not only where they want but whenever they wish.

Computer Programming & Coding

Probably no other field of endeavor lends itself to online work than computer programming, a massive field that includes all types of coding. For modern working adults who don’t have college degrees in programming , there are plenty of ways to acquire enough coding knowledge to earn a comfortable living. Coders do all sorts of things, but the most common fee-based work they take on is website development. It takes about six months to work through enough online classes to begin earning money as a professional coder. Teaching platforms like Udemy, Codecademy, and Coursera are three of the leaders in the educational field for prospective coding workers.

Content Creation

One of the first ways people made money online was by creating content for corporate clients, bloggers, small entrepreneurs, and others. Today, the field is a global enterprise that consists of millions of workers who write for pay. Some log a few hours per week, while others are full-time creators. As nomads, writers can sell their work directly to end users or use a service that helps them find buyers for a fee.

How to Become a Digital Nomad

Those who are attracted by the lifestyle of today’s tech nomads can join their ranks with a bit of effort. Fortunately, there’s no need to get a medical or engineering degree to live and work wherever you wish . However, there are many MDs and other professionals who take up the nomadic life and see the world while earning a steady income. For everyone else, the main requirement is to acquire a skill that translates to online income.

Just about anyone with coding, programming, writing, and trading skills can do their job from anywhere there’s an internet connection. Forex and other traders can play the markets from a connected device in any city where their laptops, tablets, or phones can receive a signal. That means virtually any town or country on the planet. The same is true for those who are skilled at writing resumes, creating web content, writing computer code, building websites, blogging for profit, and much else.