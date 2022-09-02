Tengoku British International School, Phuket
Food, water distributed as Phuket flights resume

Food, water distributed as Phuket flights resume

PHUKET: Much of the flood waters have dissipated across many of the main roads in northern Phuket, allowing motorists to slowly resume their journeys, while flights at Phuket International Airport have resumed in full, officials have announced.

weathertourismSafety
By The Phuket News

Friday 2 September 2022, 03:39PM

Photo: AoT Phuket

More than 250mmm of rainfall fell at the airport within a three-hour window early this morning, Airports of Thailand Phuket branch (AoT Phuket) reported.

Many homes were flooded, as were neighbourhood streets and even main roads in the area.

The rainfall saw the parking area for private jets flooded, forcing access to that area of the airport to be suspended for safety, AoT Phuket explained.

Flood waters have now cleared from the area and a full inspection of the runway has allowed for all flights to resume as normal, said AoT Phuket in its statement issued early this afternoon.

the main road leading to Phuket Airport thus causing delays in the passenger’s journey service section area The airport will continue to provide aircraft take-off and landing services as usual.

AoT Phuket had 100 meals and 1,200 bottles of water delivered to residents in the area affected by the flooding.

Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew has been on site inspecting the flood damage and receiving reports of assistance by disaster officials since this morning.

Splash Jungle Water Park, located just onrth of the airport, has announced that it will be closed for six days following the floods causing power outages in the area. The water park will repoen next Thursday (Sept 8).

Many residential areas were heavily affected by the flooding, with water levels reaching car roofs in some areas.

At least 30 cars have already been recognised by insurance operators as suffering damage from the floods. Insurance claims for the damage are pending.

Additional reporting by Eakkapop Thongtub

