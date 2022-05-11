Food Safety and Nutrition Fair underway in Wichit

PHUKET: The 15th Food Safety and Nutrition Fair started on Monday evening (May 10) at Suan Sri Phuwanat park on Pattana Thongthin Rd in Wichit and is set to conclude on Friday (May 14).

By The Phuket News

Thursday 12 May 2022, 03:53PM

Rewat Areerob, President of the Phuket Provincial Administrative Organisation (PPAO, or OrBorJor) chaired the opening ceremony at Suan Sri Phuwanat Park on Monday, joined by local government officials including Wichit Mayor Kreetha Chotiwitpipat.

“Being a tourism destination of a national level, Phuket keeps implementing its police of ensuring food safety continuously,” the PPAO said in a notice announcing the start of the fair.

“The main goal is for people to enjoy food that is clean and safe from contaminants. Taking care of both producers and consumers, Wichit Municipality has organised this activity to encourage food entrepreneurs to understand and implement appropriate hygiene standards to reduce the spread of food-borne diseases and COVID-19 as well,” the PPAO added.

Like Roi Rim Lay and other food fairs, the event is also aimed at stimulating the local economy by redistributing incomes within the community and “creating channels and factors to enhance the potential of entrepreneurs enabling them to battle the consequences of the COVID-19 situation”.

Some 120 stalls are open at the park every night to serve local food to visitors. Entertainment includes various live performances and shows.

On the opening night, VIP guests joined hands to cook what looked like a record-breaking serving of some popular Thai dish, yet the PPAO did not specify in its post which dish it was.