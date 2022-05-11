tengoku
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Food Safety and Nutrition Fair underway in Wichit

Food Safety and Nutrition Fair underway in Wichit

PHUKET: The 15th Food Safety and Nutrition Fair started on Monday evening (May 10) at Suan Sri Phuwanat park on Pattana Thongthin Rd in Wichit and is set to conclude on Friday (May 14).

economicshealthSafetyCommunity
By The Phuket News

Thursday 12 May 2022, 03:53PM

The 15th Food Safety and Nutrition Fair is underway in Wichit. Photo: PPAO

The 15th Food Safety and Nutrition Fair is underway in Wichit. Photo: PPAO

The 15th Food Safety and Nutrition Fair is underway in Wichit. Photo: PPAO

The 15th Food Safety and Nutrition Fair is underway in Wichit. Photo: PPAO

The 15th Food Safety and Nutrition Fair is underway in Wichit. Photo: PPAO

The 15th Food Safety and Nutrition Fair is underway in Wichit. Photo: PPAO

The 15th Food Safety and Nutrition Fair is underway in Wichit. Photo: PPAO

The 15th Food Safety and Nutrition Fair is underway in Wichit. Photo: PPAO

The 15th Food Safety and Nutrition Fair is underway in Wichit. Photo: PPAO

The 15th Food Safety and Nutrition Fair is underway in Wichit. Photo: PPAO

The 15th Food Safety and Nutrition Fair is underway in Wichit. Photo: PPAO

The 15th Food Safety and Nutrition Fair is underway in Wichit. Photo: PPAO

The 15th Food Safety and Nutrition Fair is underway in Wichit. Photo: PPAO

The 15th Food Safety and Nutrition Fair is underway in Wichit. Photo: PPAO

The 15th Food Safety and Nutrition Fair is underway in Wichit. Photo: PPAO

The 15th Food Safety and Nutrition Fair is underway in Wichit. Photo: PPAO

The 15th Food Safety and Nutrition Fair is underway in Wichit. Photo: PPAO

The 15th Food Safety and Nutrition Fair is underway in Wichit. Photo: PPAO

« »

Rewat Areerob, President of the Phuket Provincial Administrative Organisation (PPAO, or OrBorJor) chaired the opening ceremony at Suan Sri Phuwanat Park on Monday, joined by local government officials including Wichit Mayor Kreetha Chotiwitpipat.

“Being a tourism destination of a national level, Phuket keeps implementing its police of ensuring food safety continuously,” the PPAO said in a notice announcing the start of the fair.

The main goal is for people to enjoy food that is clean and safe from contaminants. Taking care of both producers and consumers, Wichit Municipality has organised this activity to encourage food entrepreneurs to understand and implement appropriate hygiene standards to reduce the spread of food-borne diseases and COVID-19 as well,” the PPAO added.

Internal - Phuket Live Radio 89.5

Like Roi Rim Lay and other food fairs, the event is also aimed at stimulating the local economy by redistributing incomes within the community and “creating channels and factors to enhance the potential of entrepreneurs enabling them to battle the consequences of the COVID-19 situation”.

Some 120 stalls are open at the park every night to serve local food to visitors. Entertainment includes various live performances and shows.

On the opening night, VIP guests joined hands to cook what looked like a record-breaking serving of some popular Thai dish, yet the PPAO did not specify in its post which dish it was.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

PWA plants trees to honour King Rama IX
Blazing Saddles: Count your blessings… and your livers!
Marriott Bonvoy celebrates the Joy of Gastronomy in Thailand with two-month food festival
Doctor Strange: A spellbinding experience
Grip It kicks it up a gear
Zac Efron glisters in ‘Gold’
Romancing ’The Lost City’
UWC Thailand alumnus hoping for help in funding sisters’ exit from Afghanistan
Green Thoughts: Top pot plants for shade
Marriott and Living Waters Phuket team up
Jude Law turns it on as ‘Fantastic Beasts’ matures
[VIDEO] Rawai Boxing Stadium! || Phuket: You Should Go There #9
Phuket Music Scene: Eurasia PK ‒ Staying alive in Phuket
Family fun ‘Sonic’ returns
Phuket Rajabhat University launches ‘Andaman Biodiversity’ learning centre

 

Phuket community
Visitors must still wear masks after COVID becomes endemic: Anutin

Can only speak for Emirates and Qatar, both of which require face masks to be worn - I am currently ...(Read More)

Visitors must still wear masks after COVID becomes endemic: Anutin

Ash Ward, Firstly congratulations with your health recovering! Airlines leaving mask wearing up to y...(Read More)

Visitors must still wear masks after COVID becomes endemic: Anutin

@Thorfinger, In Thailand is useles law making a job. They talk with wife in weekend about making new...(Read More)

Visitors must still wear masks after COVID becomes endemic: Anutin

Sorry Kurt, most international airlines still require masks to be worn on board. I have just booked...(Read More)

Visitors must still wear masks after COVID becomes endemic: Anutin

Most international airlines have lifted the face mask obligation on board. Imagine what a 'touri...(Read More)

Visitors must still wear masks after COVID becomes endemic: Anutin

JohnC.... it is all about making rules. That's what they think their job is. ...(Read More)

Visitors must still wear masks after COVID becomes endemic: Anutin

What exactly is a 'visitor? Dr Xenophobe seems to be at it again. Large scale gatherings of loca...(Read More)

‘Flying SorKor’ suspected in Kamala hill grab

Isra News noted that Phuket officials were notified of the construction but did not take any action....(Read More)

Child safety restraint rule a work in progress

Good initiative but there is a loooong way to go to make this ever work. On the subject of protectin...(Read More)

Visitors must still wear masks after COVID becomes endemic: Anutin

What a joke. Most "visitors" since reopening have ignored the mask wearing rules and Thail...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Sinea Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
Devas Lounge
QSI International School Phuket
Brightview Center
Art-Tec Design
Subscribe to The Phuket News
CBRE Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Phuket Property
Thai Residential
PaintFX

 