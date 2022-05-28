Tengoku
Tengoku
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Food delivery driver cons security guard, steals phone

Food delivery driver cons security guard, steals phone

PHUKET: Police are on the lookout for a food delivery driver who deceived a security guard at Thalang Technical College before driving off with his phone.

Saturday 28 May 2022, 02:50PM

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

« »

The incident happened around midday on Wednesday (May 25) when the food delivery driver arrived at the gates of the college and explained to the security officer in the guardhouse that his phone had run out of credit but he needed to call his customer to alert them that their delivery had arrived.

The driver then asked whether he could borrow the security guard’s phone to make the call, to which he obliged.

“He told me the number and I called it for him,” explained 50-year-old security guard Suktawee Rattakai.

“A female voice answered and I passed the phone to him so he could engage in conversation with the customer. After the driver finished talking, he asked whether I had a pen and paper so he could write something down. I went to the guardhouse to get this for him and when I turned around he had driven off with my phone.”

Mr Suktawee reported the incident at Thalang Police Station shortly afterwards, explaining the phone was a VIVO brand, blue in colour and worth around B5,000.

Sinea Phuket

He described the thief as wearing a dark long-sleeved t-shirt, dark sweatpants and sandals, driving a black-gray Suzuki Smash motorcyle although he was unable to record the license plate details.

Police responded by sending officers to the location and surrounding area to try and track down the thief. They also confirmed the details Mr Suktawee had provided by analysing CCTV footage at the entrance to the college, although they were unable to capture the motorcycle’s plate details either.

Pol Lt. Col. Pativat Yodkwan, Deputy Superintendent of Investigation at Thalang Police Station, confirmed the search for the criminal was ongoing and they are confident of apprehending him soon. However, if anyone has information on the culprit, Pol Lt. Col. Pativat encouraged them to share with Thalang Police Station (076-313919), which is open 24 hours a day.

CCTV footage revealed the suspect was carrying a green Grab delivery food bag on the back on his motorbike although it was not confirmed by police whether he is an official employee of the group. Likewise it was not confirmed whether they had spoken to the intended customer who was awaiting the food delivery in an attempt to access additional and specific information as to the order and thus delivery details.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Vespa motorcycle goes up in flames after single-vehicle accident in Phuket
Officials aim to deter recreational weed use after June 9 legalisation
Phuket Airport fires up for safety training
Phuket eyes short-haul markets
Samoa signs China agreement amid South Pacific push
Royal Gazette announces extension of emergency decree until July 31
Heavy weather warning re-issued for Phuket
Further food festivals at Kata Karon and Surin Beach
Phuket Hospital calls for people to help identify deceased woman
Legal Matters: Too good to be true ‒ Thailand’s little known ‘big stick’ against scammers
Laem Sai villagers granted permission to live on state land
Phuket marks 12 new COVID cases, no deaths
Phuket officials on the lookout for monkeypox
Old frozen vax to be tested on monkeypox
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Corruption gets Phuket mayor sacked, Thailand struggles to feed 26k rescued animals || May 27

 

Phuket community
Further food festivals at Kata Karon and Surin Beach

How about donating some of the left-over food (and there will be lots of it) to charities for distrb...(Read More)

Groundwater resources scoped to bolster supply

Mr Sakda will get a place in Phuket history book as the man who completely ignores the fact when you...(Read More)

Groundwater resources scoped to bolster supply

....collected from private water well filling ups when they run dry due to this new water supply han...(Read More)

Groundwater resources scoped to bolster supply

@JohnC, good question. 'We' all think about it. Well, the 'committee studies' are do...(Read More)

Groundwater resources scoped to bolster supply

In a few years time private waterwells have to filled up by water tankers due to lowering ground wat...(Read More)

Groundwater resources scoped to bolster supply

At Patak Road bend Karon is a location watertankers are loading. Opposite are 2 sois with 24 houses,...(Read More)

Investigation launched into airport runway incident

Now that IS a major worry. Thank you AirAsia for giving me yet one more reason never to fly with you...(Read More)

Groundwater resources scoped to bolster supply

Buggered if I'd be sampling water pumped straight up from any bore in Phuket. What is the Thai e...(Read More)

Groundwater resources scoped to bolster supply

What happened to the great idea to pipe water down from Phang Nga? I still think this is Phuket'...(Read More)

Groundwater resources scoped to bolster supply

Pumping up fresh ground water will make the balanced counter pressure against the salt sea water aro...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
QSI International School Phuket
Subscribe to The Phuket News
HeadStart International School Phuket
Art-Tec Design
Phuket Property
Thai Residential
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Devas Lounge
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Brightview Center
Lean On Me Live Fest
Lambert Brothers Insurance Broker

 