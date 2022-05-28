Food delivery driver cons security guard, steals phone

PHUKET: Police are on the lookout for a food delivery driver who deceived a security guard at Thalang Technical College before driving off with his phone.

Saturday 28 May 2022, 02:50PM

The incident happened around midday on Wednesday (May 25) when the food delivery driver arrived at the gates of the college and explained to the security officer in the guardhouse that his phone had run out of credit but he needed to call his customer to alert them that their delivery had arrived.

The driver then asked whether he could borrow the security guard’s phone to make the call, to which he obliged.

“He told me the number and I called it for him,” explained 50-year-old security guard Suktawee Rattakai.

“A female voice answered and I passed the phone to him so he could engage in conversation with the customer. After the driver finished talking, he asked whether I had a pen and paper so he could write something down. I went to the guardhouse to get this for him and when I turned around he had driven off with my phone.”

Mr Suktawee reported the incident at Thalang Police Station shortly afterwards, explaining the phone was a VIVO brand, blue in colour and worth around B5,000.

He described the thief as wearing a dark long-sleeved t-shirt, dark sweatpants and sandals, driving a black-gray Suzuki Smash motorcyle although he was unable to record the license plate details.

Police responded by sending officers to the location and surrounding area to try and track down the thief. They also confirmed the details Mr Suktawee had provided by analysing CCTV footage at the entrance to the college, although they were unable to capture the motorcycle’s plate details either.

Pol Lt. Col. Pativat Yodkwan, Deputy Superintendent of Investigation at Thalang Police Station, confirmed the search for the criminal was ongoing and they are confident of apprehending him soon. However, if anyone has information on the culprit, Pol Lt. Col. Pativat encouraged them to share with Thalang Police Station (076-313919), which is open 24 hours a day.

CCTV footage revealed the suspect was carrying a green Grab delivery food bag on the back on his motorbike although it was not confirmed by police whether he is an official employee of the group. Likewise it was not confirmed whether they had spoken to the intended customer who was awaiting the food delivery in an attempt to access additional and specific information as to the order and thus delivery details.